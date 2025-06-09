Montag, 09. Juni 2025, 16:17:46
Ahascragh Distillery mit neuer Abfüllung in der Clan Colla Family Bond Kollektion

Clan Colla 9-Year-Old ist ein Blend aus Malt und Grain Whiskeys und erhielt ein Finish in Bordeaux-Rotweinfässern

Die irische Ahascragh Distillery gibt die Veröffentlichung einer neuen Abfüllung in ihrer Clan Colla Family Bond Kollektion bekannt. Nach Clan Colla 7, Clan Colla 11, Clan Colla 13, Clan Colla 19 und Clan Colla 20 erscheint nun Clan Colla 9, ein Blend aus Malt und Grain Whiskeys. Er reifte zunächst in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern und anschließend in Bordeaux-Rotweinfässern. Als erster Whiskey der Family Bond Serie erhält Clan Colla 9 dieses Finish. Diese doppelte Reifung erzeugt, wie es heißt, eine exquisite Balance aus kräftiger Würze und voller, fruchtiger Tiefe.

Official Tasting Notes

Nose: Sweet toffee and brown sugar with a subtle hint of fruitiness

Taste: A peppery spiciness that softens into creamy, fruity flavours from the Bordeaux wine finish

Finish: A distinct woodiness with gentle vanilla notes

Clan Colla 9 ist mit 46 % vol. abgefüllt, nicht kühlgefiltert und über die Website der Ahascragh Distillery für 75 € plus Versand erhältlich.

SourceIrish whiskey magazine
