Ashok Chokalingam ist in Doppelfunktion Master Distiller und COO bei Amrut

Seit 2004 ist Ashok Chokalingam Teil des Teams bei Amrut, zunächst im Bereich des Marketings, aber auch in vielen anderen Bereichen der Brennerei tätig – im Jahr 2019, kurz nach unserem Besuch in der Brennerei nahe Bangalore, ist er mit dem Abgang von Surrinder Kumar zum Head of Distilling ernannt worden. Jetzt wurde für ihn die Doppelfunktion des Chief Operating Officers und des Master Distillers geschaffen.

Rakshit N Jagdale, der Managing Director der Amrut Distilleries, sagt dazu:

“Ashok’s elevation is deeply personal and immensely satisfying for me. He embodies the very best of home-grown talent – evolving with the company, challenging conventions and raising the bar for Indian single malt. Beyond technical brilliance, his global mandate makes this appointment special. He has taken India’s whisky story to the world, absorbed international insights and applied them to strengthen our craft at home. He speaks both the language of our house style and the consumer. Formalising this role gives me immense pride and joy as we continue building a proudly Indian, globally respected house of excellence.”

Ashok Chokalingam gilt als eine der Triebfedern hinter der Internationalisierung der Whiskys von Amrut. Seine neue Position kommentiert er wie folgt:

“I am deeply grateful to our chairman and managing director, Neelkanth Rao Jagdale, for his trust and belief in me. Amrut has never been a conventional company, and my journey here has been equally unconventional – from sales and international markets to the still house and maturation warehouses.

“That freedom to experiment, question norms, and bridge the gap between the market and production has shaped me both as a professional and as a craftsman. Amrut gave me the platform to learn globally and create locally.

“I accept this responsibility with humility and determination, committed to honouring our legacy while continuing to push the boundaries of Indian single malt.”