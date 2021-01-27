Auch Campbeltown Malts Festival 2021 abgesagt

Nachdem schon das Fèis Ìle abgesagt und in den virtuellen Raum verlegt wurde (so wie das diesjährige Arran Music Festival auch), trifft nun auch das Campbeltown Malts Festival 2021 das gleiche Schicksal. Hier sind die Pläne für eine virtuelle Abhaltung noch nicht weit gediehen, man schreibt eher allgemein, dass man noch am Überlegen sei, wie man weiter verfahren will:

Statement regarding the 2021 Campbeltown Malts Festival:

Due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential Campbeltown Malts Festival 2021 has been cancelled.

As the UK is currently in the midst of lockdown restrictions and it is unlikely that mass gatherings will be allowed by May, we feel that this is the only option for us.

We thank you for your understanding regarding this decision and hope that we will be able to welcome you all back to the distilleries for the Campbeltown Malts Festival 2022. Assuming that the festival is able to take place next year, the 2022 festival will run from Tuesday 24th to Friday 27th May.

In the meantime, we are working on exciting plans to share some drams with you in other ways so please keep an eye on our social media for updates in the future.

Slainte,

Springbank and Kilkerran