Bladnoch Distillery mit neuem Vertriebspartner in Frankreich

Nachdem Bladnoch seit dem Februar 2024 mit dem Londoner Unternehmens Enotria&Coe als britischen Vertriebspartner (wir berichteten) und im selben Monat mit Twenty20 Beverages als US-amerikanischer Vertriebspartner kooperiert, übernimmt der Premium-Spirituosenhändler Maison Villevert jetzt den Vertrieb des Kernportfolios von Bladnoch in Frankreich.

Die unternehmerischen Wurzeln von Maison Villevert lassen sich bis ins Jahr 1487 zurückverfolgen. Jehan Robicquet, ein Vorfahre des heutigen Gründungsvorsitzenden des Vertriebsunternehmens, Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, spielte im 16. Jahrhundert eine Pionierrolle im Cognac-Geschäft. Die Bladnoch Distillery, gegründet 1817, ist einer der ältesten Single-Malt-Scotch-Whisky-Produzenten der Welt und erlebt derzeit ein starkes und kraftvolles Comeback, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt. Im Rahmen eines Dreijahresvertrags wird Bladnoch jetzt mit Maison Villevert zusammenarbeiten, um das Kernportfolio der Lowland-Destillerie in neue Märkte und auf neue Kunden in ganz Frankreich zu erweitern.

Hier die gesamte Pressemitteilung im Original:

Bladnoch Distillery partners with Maison Villevert in French distribution deal

Bladnoch, Scotland’s oldest privately-owned Scotch whisky distillery, has partnered with premium spirits distributor Maison Villevert to accelerate growth of the single malt whisky brand in France.

As part of a three-year deal, Bladnoch will work with Cognac-based Maison Villevert to expand the Lowland distillery’s core portfolio into new markets and accounts across France.

Dating back to 1817, Bladnoch Distillery is one of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky producers in the world and is enjoying a bold and powerful revival. The legacy brand has been revived in recent years by David Prior, who purchased Bladnoch Distillery in 2015 and is the first Australian businessman to own a Scotch whisky distillery.

Bladnoch whiskies are now available in more than 45 markets worldwide, including the UK, the US, Australia, France and Taiwan.

Maison Villevert’s entrepreneurial spirit can be traced back to 1487 with Jehan Robicquet, an ancestor of the artisan distributor’s current founding chairman Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, playing a pioneering role in the cognac business during the 16th century.

Dr Nick Savage, master distiller at Bladnoch, said:

“Our proposition to create a bold Galloway spirit with a proud heritage is unique to our distillery. As a result, demand for Bladnoch has grown at pace in recent years, not only in the UK but increasingly in France.

“Our partnership with Maison Villevert marks the next step in our vision for growth in this important market, helping us to reach more whisky enthusiasts in France with our signature Lowland Scotch whisky style and ‘taste-first’ approach to whisky making.”

Yannick Perezzan, commercial director at Maison Villevert, said:

“Maison Villevert and Bladnoch share strong common values rooted in independence, authenticity, and a deep respect for heritage and craftsmanship.

“Maison Villevert will develop the Bladnoch brand in France by leveraging our tailored distribution model across premium retail network and on-trade. Thanks to its strong market expertise, premium positioning and storytelling-driven approach, we aim to elevate Bladnoch’s visibility, build emotional connections with consumers, and establish it as a key reference in the single malt whisky category in France.”

Bladnoch’s partnership with Maison Villevert, established in March, follows the appointment of London-based Enotria&Coe as the brand’s UK distributor in February 2024 and an ongoing partnership with US distributor Twenty20 Beverages, established in the same month.

For more information, visit https://bladnoch.com.