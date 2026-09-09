Blind Summit Whisky veröffentlicht zwei Macallan 35yo aus einem einzigen Einzelfass – auf 30 Sets limitiert

Der in Leith ansässige unabhängige Abfüller Blind Summit Whisky hat ein Set von zwei Bottlings von Whiskys aus der Destillerie Macallan veröffentlicht – beide 35 Jahre alt, beide aus einem einzigen Einzelfass stammend, aber mit zwei unterschiedlichen Finishes (Rivesaltes Finish 45,3%, Barbados Rum Finish 46,4%).

Die beiden Bottlings (jeweils 50cl) sind ab sofort als Einzelflaschen (1250 Pfund) oder im Set (2500 Pfund) erhältlich – Bezugsquellen und weitere Informationen haben wir unten für Sie aufbereitet:

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LEITH WHISKY BOTTLER CREATES TWO RARE 35-YEAR-OLD MACALLAN WHISKIES FROM A SINGLE CASK

Blind Summit Whisky launches the first in a planned series of rare old malts, with just 30 sets available worldwide, priced at £1,250 per bottle, £2,500 the pair.

LEITH, EDINBURGH – September 2026: Independent Scotch whisky producer Blind Summit Whisky has unveiled its most exclusive collection to date. Drawn from a single Macallan cask distilled in 1989, the release comprises two individually bottled whiskies, with just 30 sets available worldwide and separately finished in Rivesaltes fortified wine and Barbados rum casks. Bottles are available individually at £1,250 per 50cl bottle, or as a paired set for £2,500.

Drawing on Blind Summit’s collective years of whisky-making experience, each finishing cask was selected to build on, rather than mask, Macallan’s natural flavour profile. The Rivesaltes fortified wine finish deepens dried fruit and nut richness, while the Barbados rum finish draws out brighter tropical notes, giving each whisky its own character.

More than two years in the making, Blind Summit Co-Founder & Whiskymaker James Zorab divided the cask and oversaw both finishes throughout, carefully preserving the balance and character of the original whisky while allowing each expression to develop independently. The result is two whiskies with distinct character from a shared origin, each revealing a different interpretation of the same whisky.

Founded by Jamie Dawson and James Zorab, Blind Summit Whisky is an independent bottler based in Leith, Edinburgh. Together they bring more than 40 years‘ combined experience across whisky and fine wine, the pair have developed a meticulous approach to cask selection and finishing through more than 50 releases to date.

Blind Summit Whisky (L) Jamie Dawson (R) James Zorab

James Zorab, Co-Founder & Whiskymaker at Blind Summit Whisky, said:

„Our responsibility with a whisky of this age was to respect what the years in cask had already achieved. Each finishing cask was chosen to build on the character of the spirit rather than change it, and both were monitored closely throughout so that the finish never overtook the whisky. What we have bottled is two honest expressions of one exceptional cask.“

Adding his thoughts, Jamie Dawson, Co-Founder of Blind Summit Whisky, said:

„Sometimes you have to be bold. We didn’t want to release another Macallan finished in Oloroso simply because that’s what’s expected. Splitting the cask gave us the opportunity to explore two very different finishing journeys while making sure the character of the original whisky always remained at the heart of both expressions. The result is two distinct single malts with a common ancestry.“

Each pair is presented in Blind Summit’s signature 50cl packaging, with a unique mirrored label forming a single continuous artwork across the set, created in partnership with Blind Summit’s long-time Leith collaborators, Studio Reekee.

Limited to 30 sets worldwide, priced individually at £1,250 per 50cl bottle, or as a paired set for £2,500. Available now via the Blind Summit Whisky website, by getting in touch at hello@blindsummitwhisky.com or through Blind Summit’s worldwide trade partners.

Release Information

Distillery: The Macallan

Distilled: 11 October 1989

Matured: 35 Years, Non-Chill Filtered, Cask Strength and Natural Colour

Original Cask: Refill Bourbon Hogshead

Finishing Casks: Rivesaltes Finish 45.3%, Barbados Rum Finish 46.4%

Format: Both 50cl

RRP: £1,250 per bottle // £2,500 per paired set

Availability: 30 sets worldwide