Gordon & MacPhail ernennt Jo Coomber zum neuen Global Marketing Director

Mit mehr als 25 Jahren Erfahrung im Marketing, sowohl in Großbritannien als auch international, ist Jo Coomber wohl eine perfekte Besetzung für die Rolle als neuer Global Marketing Director bei Gordon & MacPhail – zudem sie zuvor auch als Strategic Planner für Unternehmen wie Suntory Global Spirits gearbeitet hat.

Coomber wird das Marketing für Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach Distillery und The Cairn leiten und dabei vor allem den Fokus auf internationale Expansion legen, wie die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung festhält:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

GORDON & MACPHAIL APPOINTS NEW GLOBAL MARKETING DIRECTOR

Gordon & MacPhail, the Elgin-based, family-owned whisky specialist, is welcoming Jo Coomber as its new Global Marketing Director.

Jo brings more than 25 years’ experience in UK and international marketing, with a career spanning luxury, consumer brands and creative industries. She joins Gordon & MacPhail with extensive experience in board level Marketing and Leadership roles and with deep expertise in brand strategy, development and execution, alongside a strong track record of delivering commercially focused marketing programmes.

In recent years, Jo, who is a Fellow of the Marketing Society, has been a consultant, advising on brand development and marketing strategy for companies such as Suntory Global Spirits and Scottish design house Timorous Beasties. Her breadth of experience across both global organisations and distinctive luxury brands will bring valuable expertise to Gordon & MacPhail as it continues to build the strength and reach of its whisky brands.

“Gordon & MacPhail has a rich heritage, exceptional whiskies and an ambitious brand-led vision for the future. It is a personal privilege for me to be joining the business at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with the team and partners to deliver the next phase of our brand growth ambitions – both at home and internationally.”

This latest appointment reflects Gordon & MacPhail’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its senior team as the company accelerates brand development and international expansion.

Mark Geary, Chief Executive of Gordon & MacPhail, added:

“We are delighted to welcome Jo to the Gordon & MacPhail team. She will bring a wealth of experience to our Executive team and business as we deliver our ambitious growth plan. “Her proven track record in brand development and insight-driven marketing makes Jo the perfect fit as we continue to invest in our brands in key markets around the world.”

Jo’s appointment comes at an important time for Gordon & MacPhail, which continues to build on its long-standing reputation for quality, craftsmanship and expertise within the Scotch whisky industry. Her appointment will support the business as it looks to maximise the potential of its brands, including Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach Distillery and The Cairn, in both established and international markets.

Gordon and MacPhail is a family-owned premium spirits company based in Elgin. Established in 1895, it evolved from a local grocer to a globally respected name in the whisky industry.