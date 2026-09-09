Loch Lomond sammelt mit Verlosung 14.230 Pfund für die R&A Foundation in St. Andrews

Loch Lomond und Golf ist schon länger eine recht fruchtbare Zusammenarbeit, die sich bis hin zu den Open-Tournieren und den damit verbundenen Sonderabfüllungen erstreckt. Jetzt hat Loch Lomond auch die R&A Foundation in St. Andrews mit einer Verlosung rund um ein „Golden Ticket System“ mit einer fünfstelligen Summe unterstützt. Die R&A Foundation ist der zentrale gemeinnützige Arm von The R&A, dem in St. Andrews ansässigen Dachverband des Golfsports. Die 2003 gegründete Stiftung reinvestiert Erlöse aus der Open Championship sowie weltweite Spenden, um Projekte zur Förderung des Golfsports rund um den Globus zu finanzieren – von Initiativen für Golf als Volkssport bis hin zu Leistungssportprogrammen für Spitzenathleten.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die dazu veröffentlicht wurde

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Loch Lomond Whiskies Raises £14,230 for The R&A Foundation Through Golden Ticket Campaign – Scotch Whisky News

Loch Lomond Whiskies, The Spirit of The Open, has raised £14,230 for The R&A Foundation through its Golden Ticket campaign, following a hugely successful activation across The 154th Open and the AIG Women’s Open.

A total of 1,423 Golden Tickets were purchased by golf fans across the two championships, with 100% of the £10 ticket price donated to The R&A Foundation, helping to support its work to deliver positive impact for golf and through golf.

The funds raised will contribute to The R&A Foundation’s work to improve lives and strengthen communities through the game, supporting initiatives that make golf more accessible, improve wellbeing and create opportunities for aspiring talent around the world.

The Golden Ticket activation launched at The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale before continuing at the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, giving spectators the opportunity to support The R&A Foundation while entering a draw to win one of Loch Lomond Whiskies’ rarest releases. Tickets were available exclusively to spectators at the two championships, with all proceeds donated to The R&A Foundation.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Andrew from Liverpool was selected as the lucky winner, taking home one of only 100 bottles worldwide of Loch Lomond 50-Year-Old single malt whisky, valued at £25,000. With both championships staged in the North West, it was a fitting end to the campaign to see the prize won by someone from the local region.

The Loch Lomond 50-Year-Old was distilled using Loch Lomond Distillery’s distinctive Straight Neck Stills and matured for half a century. One of just 100 individually numbered bottles released worldwide, it was matured in first-fill Bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks.

11Andrew Jack, Group Marketing Director at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“We have been delighted by the response to The Golden Ticket and the generosity shown by golf fans across both The Open and AIG Women’s Open. Selling 1,423 tickets and raising £14,230 for The R&A Foundation is a fantastic result and demonstrates what can be achieved when we bring together our passion for whisky with our long-standing commitment to golf. “As The Spirit of The Open, we wanted The Golden Ticket to add something special to the spectator experience while making a positive contribution to the future of the game. We’re incredibly proud that the funds raised will support The R&A Foundation’s important work, helping to create opportunities and make a lasting difference through golf.”

The Golden Ticket campaign builds on Loch Lomond Whiskies’ long-standing relationship with golf and its partnership with The R&A, bringing together its whisky-making heritage with its commitment to supporting the game and its communities.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, all entries were uploaded to an independent third-party random draw platform using unique order reference numbers. One winner and five reserve winners were selected using a computer-generated random draw, ensuring the process was fair, transparent and based entirely on chance, with all eligible entries having an equal opportunity to be selected. The selected order reference numbers were then matched to customer records to identify the winner and reserve winners.

About Loch Lomond Whiskies

Loch Lomond Whiskies is an award-winning, independent Scotch whisky distiller which has been producing the finest single malt whiskies since 1814. As a Highland malt, it is part of the largest and most diverse whisky-making region in Scotland.

The original site of the Loch Lomond Distillery was established near Tarbert, towards the northwest end of Loch Lomond. In the 1960s, under the leadership of American entrepreneur and chemist, Duncan Scott (who was instrumental in the ongoing success of Scotland’s oldest licensed distillery, Littlemill), a new site was created in Alexandria, which began a move to a more innovative philosophy and style of whisky-making that is still used today.

Located only a few miles from the famous loch, the distillery has a whisky-making capability like no other, using a combination of traditional swan-neck and its signature straight-neck-stills, which are unique to Loch Lomond Whiskies.

The straight-neck stills give Master Blender Michael Henry greater control over the distillation process, allowing him to carefully manipulate the flavour profile of each whisky, and providing a signature fruit, honey and soft smoke flavour profile.

Loch Lomond Whiskies is one of only four distillers in Scotland to have its own onsite cooperage, ensuring that barrel repairs and charring are carried out to an exacting standard, so every cask is perfect for maturing whisky.

The distillery’s multi-award-winning range includes Loch Lomond Original; Loch Lomond 12 Year Old; Loch Lomond 12 Year Old; Loch Lomond Inchmoan 12 Year Old; Loch Lomond Inchmurrin 12 Year Old; Loch Lomond 18 Year Old; Loch Lomond 21 Year Old and Loch Lomond 30 Year Old, as well as Loch Lomond Single Grain (peated and unpeated) and the deluxe blend Loch Lomond Signature.

In 2023, it was recognised as the ‘Most Awarded Distillery’ at the globally renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023, achieving multiple Double Gold and Gold Awards for its collection of malt whisky brands.

Last year, Loch Lomond 18 Year Old was revealed as The Whisky Exchange’s coveted ‘Whisky of the Year 2024’, achieving superior scores from the judging panel for its full-bodied and fruity character.

Loch Lomond Whiskies was also named among Drinks International’s ‘The World’s Most Admired Whiskies 2025’, where it was noted as one of the most capable distilleries in Scotland.