Loch Lomond präsentiert Waypoint 31 Year Old

Loch Lomond Whiskies stellt heute, nach Waypoint 16 Year Old und Waypoint 17 Year Old, mit Waypoint 31 Year Old die dritte Abfüllung ihrer Waypoint Kollektion vor. Diese neue Abfüllung ist zugleich auch der älteste getorfte Whisky, den die Brennerei je veröffentlicht hat

Hergestellt wurde er in den für Loch Lomond Whiskies charakteristischen Brennblasen mit geradem Hals („Straight Neck Stills“). Der Single Malt reifte zunächst in drei verschiedenen Arten von Ex-Bourbon-Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche. Anschließend erhielt er ein zwölfmonatiges Finish in Tawny-Port-Pipes.

Loch Lomond Waypoint 31 Year Old ist nicht kühlgefiltert, naturbelassen in der Farbe und wurde mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 44,1 % Vol. abgefüllt. Der Whisky ist ab dem 1. September weltweit bei ausgewählten Fachhändlern zu einer unverbindlichen Preisempfehlung von £750 erhältlich.

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Loch Lomond Whiskies Unveils Prestigious 31 Year Old Single Malt in the Waypoint Series

The expression is the oldest peated whisky ever released by the distiller

Loch Lomond Whiskies has unveiled Waypoint 31 Year Old, the latest and most prestigious expression in its coveted Waypoint Series – a collection of single malt whiskies inspired by the distillery’s iconic setting on the banks of Loch Lomond and its enduring spirit of exploration.

Available globally from 1 September, Waypoint 31 Year Old is the third and oldest single malt in the series, and the oldest peated expression ever released by Loch Lomond Distillery. This highly exclusive release is limited to just 2,600 bottles worldwide and has an RRP of £750.

Waypoint 31 Year Old joins Waypoint 16 Year Old and Waypoint 17 Year Old in the collection.

The latest release celebrates the rugged and rewarding trail between Inversnaid and Inverarnan on the north-east shores of Loch Lomond. One of the most challenging sections of the West Highland Way, the route follows the lochside through a landscape of serene beauty, iconic landmarks and abundant wildlife.

Crafted using Loch Lomond Whiskies’ signature straight neck stills, the single malt was matured in three types of ex-Bourbon American Oak casks before being finished for 12 months in Tawny Port pipes. While its maturation journey is significant, the character of the distillate remains at its heart, creating a superbly balanced peated single malt with notes of dark chocolate, raspberry and cedarwood. The whisky has already received international acclaim, earning an outstanding 99/100 score at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge.

The exceptional whisky is presented in an etched, handcrafted wooden case featuring an internal copper tube and artwork by illustrator Brett Breckon. His fantastical interpretation follows the route from Inversnaid to Inverarnan, capturing its serene beauty, iconic landmarks and wildlife, with subtle nods to Loch Lomond’s whisky making and the flavour profile of the 31 Year Old woven throughout the scene.

Michael Henry, Master Blender at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said:

“As you follow this extraordinary trail from Inversnaid to Inverarnan, every mile becomes more challenging, but the sense of achievement and reward grows with it. The route takes you through one of Scotland’s most breathtaking landscapes and encourages you to keep exploring and discovering the wonders that surround you. “That same spirit of exploration lies at the heart of our single malts. Through the Waypoint Series, we seek to bring the landscape and stories of Loch Lomond to life through whisky making, creating expressions that capture the excitement of discovering something truly exceptional. “The Waypoint Series is a celebration of our namesake, Loch Lomond. It has been one of my favourite collections to work on, and it is a privilege to introduce this highly exclusive and prestigious 31 Year Old expression to the series.”

Loch Lomond is the only distillery in Scotland to house both traditional swan neck stills and its unique straight neck stills, making it one of the most innovative and inventive distilleries in the world. To create the Waypoint Series, Master Blender Michael Henry embarked on his own journey of discovery, bringing the stories of Loch Lomond to life through whisky making. The result is a collection of distinct single malts that capture the distillery’s signature style and its imaginative approach to flavour creation.

Michael continued:

“Our unique whisky-making capability, led by our straight neck stills, allows us to create distinctly fruity spirit with our signature character of fruit, honey and soft smoke. Heavily peated whiskies are rare within our collection, so bringing our oldest ever peated single malt to bottle is a huge honour.

“After 31 years of maturation, the whisky has developed a deep, rich rose colour and remarkable layers of dark chocolate, raspberry, cedarwood and woodsmoke. What makes it particularly special is how clearly the character of the original distillate still shines through, despite its significant maturation journey. It is a whisky of real depth and complexity, while remaining unmistakably Loch Lomond.”

Loch Lomond Waypoint 31 Year Old is non-chill filtered, natural in colour and bottled at 44.1% ABV.

Loch Lomond Waypoint 31 Year Old will be available globally from selected specialist retailers from 1 September, with an RRP of £750.

To find out more about Loch Lomond Whiskies, visit: www.lochlomondwhiskies.com

Nose: Blackberry and honey.

Palate: Dark chocolate, raspberry and cedarwood.

Finish: Woodsmoke and dark fruits.