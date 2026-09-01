Holyrood Distillery stellt Smoulder vor

Die in Edinburgh ansässige Holyrood Distillery ist bekannt für Experimentier-Freude bekannt, und verwendet in ihrer Single Malt Herstellung gerne eher ungewöhnliche Malz-Sorten und Hefen. So ist auch ihre neueste limitierte Abfüllung Holyrood Smoulder ein sehr gutes Beispiel für ihren Ansatz.

Denn Holyrood Smoulder wurde aus einer Mischung von Heavy Peated Highland Peated Malt (75,73 %), Scotch Pot Still Malt (17,42 %), Plumage Archer Malt (5,71 %) und Brown Malt (1,14 %) hergestellt. Er reifte in einer Kombination aus First-Fill-Bourbon-Fässern, ehemaligen Rum-Barriques und Oloroso-Octave-Fässern. In die Flaschen kam der Whisky anschließend mit 47,1% Vol..

Nose: A floral flirtation dances at the edge of the glass.

Palate: A heavy intoxicating earthiness deliberately tantalises the tongue, deepening with every second.

Finish: A slow build, but the final seductive smoky and deeply nutty crescendo is worth the wait.

Calum Rae, Distillery Manager, kommentierte die Einführung so:

“At Holyrood, we take our whisky-making very seriously, but we also believe whisky can be fun and playful. We’ve taken inspiration from the main tasting note, which is a gentle, spicy smoke, and brought it to life through Smoulder. It is a tongue-in-cheek play on the romance novel genre, with over-the-top tasting notes and a bit of fun art.”

“At Holyrood, we not only push the boundaries of whisky-making, but we also want to challenge how whisky is talked about. We hope people will love the taste and quirkiness of Smoulder as much as we do. From a tasting note point of view, I can say wholeheartedly that the first sip reveals a tantalising taste of what’s to come, before slowly building into a flavour-bursting crescendo that is definitely worth the wait!”