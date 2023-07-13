Bruichladdich bringt den Classic Laddie in neuer Flasche und ohne Dose – der Nachhaltigkeit wegen

Ein Bild des neuen Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie geisterte ja schon einige Zeit durch das Netz – nun macht es die Islay-Destillerie auch offiziell: The Classic Laddie wird in einer neuen Flasche und ohne Blechdose ausgeliefert – neben der (sicherlich auch mitgedachten) Kostenersparnis auch ein Beitrag zur Ersparnis von CO2-Emissionen bei Produktion und Transport – ein Thema, das sich Bruichladdich schon seit einiger Zeit auf die Fahnen geschrieben hat.

Hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung zur neuen (und wiederum sehr eigenständigen) Flasche in der altgewohnten Laddie-Farbgebung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Bruichladdich Distillery redesigns The Classic Laddie in major carbon reduction move

The Hebridean distiller’s signature bottling has been reconfigured with sustainability in mind and now comes without a secondary tin

Islay distillery, Bruichladdich, has overhauled the design of its signature The Classic Laddie with its most innovative packaging to date – reducing the single malt’s packaging CO2 emissions by 65% through eliminating the secondary tin and introducing a significantly lighter recycled glass.

Containing an average of 60% recycled glass, the redesign is 32% lighter compared to the previous bottle – reducing the brands global environmental impact, with fewer distribution vehicles on the roads and the ability to transport more bottles per pallet.

Previously, customers had an option to opt-out of secondary packaging, but the brand is now removing production of the secondary tin for The Classic Laddie entirely in a move that brings sustainability to the forefront and challenges the perception of value within the whisky sector. The creation of the tin for The Classic Laddie emitted over 1kg of CO2 in its creation alone, and the distillery – which places social and environmental progress at the heart of its decision making – is committed to producing less, transporting less, and risking less packaging going to landfill.

The B-Corp certified distillery’s new optimised glass bottle design will reduce total packaging CO2 emissions by 65%, compared to the previous glass bottle which came with a secondary tin – which is equivalent to taking 182 cars off the road on Islay.

Every element of the new proprietary bottle has been redesigned, and while Bruichladdich’s signature aqua colour remains, the new bottle uses an organic ink coating and the closure and cork are made from polypropylene, a synthetic resin made from bio-based sources.

Douglas Taylor, CEO at Bruichladdich Distillery, said

“As an industry, we’ve become accustomed to believing that single malt Scotch whisky must come with outer packaging as standard. Where most other spirits travel around the world in just the bottle, the majority of single malts have an elaborate or heavy secondary, outer pack. And it made us ask ourselves, why? Secondary packaging is not always necessary, and it’s certainly not sustainable. “The new proprietary Classic Laddie bottle marks a significant step change for Bruichladdich. This is much more than a bottle redesign. It is changing the trajectory for the brand and the way that we operate as a values-led business.”

Bruichladdich has partnered with Swiss artist, Simon Berger, who is renowned for working with glass in incredible ways. His latest work, the first-ever to go on show in the UK, pays homage to Bruichladdich’s innovative glass project.

The artist, famed for his incredible portraits in glass, has intricately shattered 15 panes of recyclable glass to celebrate the Hebridean distiller’s new signature Classic Laddie bottle.

Simon Berger’s artwork will be able to be seen for the first time in the UK in London and Glasgow, before moving to its permanent home at the distillery on Islay.

The distillery has implemented sustainable solutions across every facet of the business. From installing a circulatory heating system on site, switching to cleaner grades of biofuels to reduce its carbon footprint, and exploring the feasibility of green hydrogen energy, the distillery aims to decarbonise production by 2025. In 2020, Bruichladdich Distillery was the first Scotch whisky and gin distiller to gain B-Corp certification, meeting the required social and environmental targets.

True to Bruichladdich’s provenance values, the distillery worked with global creative partner and Glasgow based design agency, Thirst, to redesign The Classic Laddie bottle.

Matt Burns, Executive Creative Director at Thirst, said:

“This bold and progressive design and brand identity is emblematic of the role we must all play in taking responsibility for the future of the environment, and provides and opportunity for like-minded purposeful drinkers to connect with a brand that represents what they value. “It’s about leading the way in shifting habits – it proves you don’t need to have secondary packaging to represent luxury, quality or to be interesting.”

The definitive Bruichladdich single malt, The Classic Laddie showcases the distillery’s classic, floral and elegant house style. Made from 100% unpeated Scottish barley, trickle distilled, un-chill filtered

and fully matured and bottled exclusively on Islay. This whisky is the epitome of Bruichladdich’s distillery values – reconnecting land, community and dram.

The re-designed bottle is now available to buy online at bruichladdich.com and in stores across the UK, priced £45.