Bruichladdich veröffentlicht ersten biologisch-dynamischen Whisky der Welt

Bio-Whisky ist ja mittlerweile keine Seltenheit mehr, nun setzt Bruichladdich aber noch eine Stufe darauf und veröffentlicht heute den nach eigenen Angaben ersten Whisky der Welt aus biologisch dynamischer Landwirtschaft.

Falls jemand nicht weiß, was biologisch dynamische Landwirtschaft ist: Hier ein Artikel dazu auf Wikipedia, der sich der verschiedenen Aspekte und teils kontroversen Diskussionen darum sehr ausführlich annimmt. In Deutschland ist übrigens Demeter der profilierteste Vertreter dieser Art der Landwirtschaft.

Bruichladdich schreibt selbst über den 10 Jahre alten Whisky „The Biodynamic Project“:

Can whisky help save our soils? In this world-first biodynamic Scotch whisky release, we have hope that it can. Biodynamic farming starts with organic principles, then repairs and enhances the soil to raise high quality produce. By buying and distilling barley from carbon-negative Yatesbury House Farm, we support the regenerative agricultural systems we’d like to see more of in the world.

Distilled in 2011, from the 2010 harvest of biodynamic barley grown by Richard Gantlett, this unpeated spirit was later filled in to first fill ex-American whiskey casks. Aged 10 years, and bottled at 50% abv within our distillery gates, this is a revolutionary whisky that demonstrates the power of connection; from farmer to glass.

The Biodynamic Project is the second small-batch experiment to be released from Bruichladdich Distillery. Taken from the inner workings of our Head Distiller’s sample room, these non-conformist spirits are revealed for curiosity’s sake. In line with our commitments to reduce secondary packaging, The Biodynamic Project is sold without a tin. Limited to 5,000 bottles, this is a Laddie Shop exclusive.