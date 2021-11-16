PR: Drei neue Whiskys von der Glasgow Distillery – nur im Webshop der Brennerei erhältlich

Drei neue Whiskys sind heute von der Glasgow Distillery vorgestellt worden, allerdings werden diese nur im Webshop der Brennerei erhältlich sein – und zwar ab heute seit 11 Uhr.

Hier alles zu den drei Abfüllungen direkt von der Destillerie:

Three new distillery exclusive Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Limited E

We’re excited to reveal three new distillery exclusive Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Limited Edition Releases, available from 10am this Thursday (18th November 2021) via our website.

Three different whisky styles, finished in three different cask types, from three different countries:

‘Ruby Port Cask Finish’ 467 bottles at 56.2% ABV

‘Tokaji Cask Finish’ 380 bottles at 53.0% ABV

‘Sauternes Cask Finish’ 486 bottles at 53.7% ABV

Each is individually numbered and comes with in-depth detail of the journey the whisky has been on. Take a deep dive into the malt variety used, the distillation style, the date and type of the initial cask, finishing cask and more.

Mike Hayward, Co-founder and Director of Distillery & Brands spoke about the influence of the different wine casks and different spirit types:

“The ‘Ruby Port Cask Finish’ balances our sweet and fruity unpeated spirit with lovely notes of strawberries and cream with a sweet spicy finish of pink peppercorns. “The Triple Distilled ‘Tokaji Cask Finish’ uses this wonderfully decadent Hungarian dessert wine cask to impart sweet and honeyed notes with hints of toffee apples, poached pears and apricot preserve to the already vibrant and smooth triple distilled spirit. “The ‘Sauternes Cask Finish’ perfectly rounds off our peated whisky in this fantastic French dessert wine cask to give great complexity and notes of sweet smoky BBQ sauce, toffee and salted caramel with a deep earthy finish. Definitely one for any peat-heads.”

Liam Hughes, CEO said:

“Something that sets us apart from most other distilleries is that we make three very distinct styles of single malt whisky at The Glasgow Distillery. Unpeated, peated and triple distilled spirit is a key feature of our annual production calendar and is characterised within our Glasgow 1770 Signature Range. “I’m really proud to be able to offer these three releases as an insight into what we get to see every day working at the distillery – innovation, experimentation and above all a commitment to quality.

These go on sale, exclusively via our website, at 10am on Thursday, priced at £59 per 50cl bottle with each release restricted to two bottles per person.