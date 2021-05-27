Bruichladdich veröffentlicht Fèis Ìle Bottlings für 2021

Die Islay-Brennerei Bruichladdich offeriert für das diesjährige Fèis Ìle zwei Whiskys in einem Verlosungssystem, das am 30. Mai startet (und einen fassgelagerten Gin, den wir unserer Ausrichtung entsprechend nicht näher behandeln). Die beiden Abfüllungen kosten je 150 Pfund. Wir stellen sie Ihnen nachfolgend kurz mit ihren Besonderheiten und im O-Ton der Brennerei vor:
Der Bruichladdich Laddie Origins ist auf 3000 Flaschen limitiert und wird mit 56,3% Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt. In ihm kommen einige außergewöhnliche Whiskys zusammen: der erste dreifach destillierte X3, und auch der erste Spirit aus biodynamischer Gerste. 13 Fässer, 12 Jahrgänge, 6 Gerstensorten und 9 verschiedene Fasstypen wurden verwendet:
As we celebrate 20 years since our distillery’s resurrection, we raise a toast to the milestones that will help shape our future. As a fitting tribute, our unpeated Bruichladdich Laddie Origins is a commemorative liquid journey that brings together some of the highlights of these last two decades. Some of our firsts, including our first triple distilled X3 and spirit distilled from our first crop of biodynamically grown barley, are combined with high provenance Islay, Bere and organically grown. This complex recipe draws single malt from 13 casks across 12 vintages, 6 barley types and 9 different cask types. This Fèis Ìle 70cl release is limited to 3,000 bottles, is bottled at 56.3% abv and is only available online from our distillery. As with all of our Fèis Ìle bottlings to date, it has been designed without a tin.
Der Bruichladdich Fèis Ìle Single Cask 2021 ist ein 17 Jahre alter ungetorfter Bruichladdich, der die gesamte Zeit in einem „unglaublichen“ 2nd fill sherry cask reifen konnte. Dieser Whisky ist in 50cl-Flaschen abgefüllt, davon gibt es 840 Stück, abgefüllt mit 59,2% vol.:
On occasion, our Head Distiller Adam Hannett takes the opportunity to hand-select a single cask of extraordinary quality from our warehouses. For our Feis Ile 2021 celebrations, he has chosen a 17-year-old, unpeated Bruichladdich, matured full term in an “incredible” 2nd fill sherry cask. Despite our experimental nature when it comes to maturation, with our warehouses filled with over 200 different cask types, sherry casks are some of the rarest you’ll find at our distillery. Distilled in 2003 from 100% Scottish barley, this 50cl single cask release is limited to 840 bottles and is bottled un chill-filtered and colouring free at 59.2% abv.
Wie gesagt: Beide Flaschen werden über ein Lossystem vergeben, das am 30. Mai startet – notieren Sie sich bei Interesse gleich die Seite: https://community.bruichladdichdistillery.com/ballots/BRUICHLADDICH%20F%C3%88IS%20%C3%8CLE%202021%20-%20BALLOT_Bruichladdich%20Distillery/products
(Danke an unseren Leser T. Lipps für den Hinweis)