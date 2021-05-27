Bruichladdich veröffentlicht Fèis Ìle Bottlings für 2021

Die Islay-Brennerei Bruichladdich offeriert für das diesjährige Fèis Ìle zwei Whiskys in einem Verlosungssystem, das am 30. Mai startet (und einen fassgelagerten Gin, den wir unserer Ausrichtung entsprechend nicht näher behandeln). Die beiden Abfüllungen kosten je 150 Pfund. Wir stellen sie Ihnen nachfolgend kurz mit ihren Besonderheiten und im O-Ton der Brennerei vor:

Der Bruichladdich Laddie Origins ist auf 3000 Flaschen limitiert und wird mit 56,3% Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt. In ihm kommen einige außergewöhnliche Whiskys zusammen: der erste dreifach destillierte X3, und auch der erste Spirit aus biodynamischer Gerste. 13 Fässer, 12 Jahrgänge, 6 Gerstensorten und 9 verschiedene Fasstypen wurden verwendet:

As we celebrate 20 years since our distillery’s resurrection, we raise a toast to the milestones that will help shape our future. As a fitting tribute, our unpeated Bruichladdich Laddie Origins is a commemorative liquid journey that brings together some of the highlights of these last two decades. Some of our firsts, including our first triple distilled X3 and spirit distilled from our first crop of biodynamically grown barley, are combined with high provenance Islay, Bere and organically grown. This complex recipe draws single malt from 13 casks across 12 vintages, 6 barley types and 9 different cask types. This Fèis Ìle 70cl release is limited to 3,000 bottles, is bottled at 56.3% abv and is only available online from our distillery. As with all of our Fèis Ìle bottlings to date, it has been designed without a tin.