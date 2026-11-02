Celtic Whiskey Shop präsentiert Redbreast 22 Year Old Single Cask

Eine bemerkenswerte Redbreast Einzelfass-Abfüllung ist beim irischen Celtic Whiskey Shop erhältlich. Der Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey lagerte ab März 2004 zunächst in „Refill“-Bourbon-Fässern in der Midleton-Destillerie. 2010 wurde es in ein „First-Fill“-Oloroso-Sherry-Fass umgefüllt. Das Cask aus dem Warehouse M18A wählte Master Blender Dave McCabe persönlich für den Celtic Whiskey Shop aus. Das Fass mit der Nummer 190915 ergab insgesamt 609 Flaschen mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 54,7 % Vol..

Alastair Alpine, Geschäftsführer des Celtic Whiskey Shop, erklärt:

“We’re incredibly proud to bring this exclusive Redbreast release to our customers. Redbreast is a hugely important name in Irish whiskey, and having the opportunity for Matt, Dara, Katie & myself to work with Dave McCabe and the team at Midleton to select a 22-year-old single cask has been a real privilege. “We’re always looking for special bottles that offer something distinctive to whiskey enthusiasts, and this release is a perfect example. With just 609 bottles available, it’s a genuinely limited release, and we’re delighted that Dave will be joining us in the shop to celebrate the launch and give people the opportunity to taste it for themselves.”

Official Tasting Notes

Nose: Opens with honey drizzled dark fruits, chocolate shavings and earthy undertones. Waves of dark treacle and sultanas are intertwined with the nutty presence of toasted almonds & hazelnut, all of which are gently resting on a solid oak foundation.

Palate: Generous waves of pot still spices at first that quickly subside, allowing the sweet sugar glazed-cherries, dried fruits and nuttiness to build, complementing the oak tannin’s nuanced hints of dark chocolate and black tea.

Finish: Long lasting finish with the oak & fruits the first to slowly fade, allowing the pot still spices to gently linger until the very end.

Redbreast 22 Year Old Single Cask Irish Whiskey – Celtic Whiskey Shop Exclusive ist für 580 € erhältlich. Und dies sowohl im Geschäft als auch online, unter: https://www.celticwhiskeyshop.com/redbreast-22-year-old-single-cask-celtic-whiskey-shop