Dreifacher Golderfolg für Tomatin Cù Bòcan bei größtem Spirituosenwettbewerb weltweit

Wenn Unternehmen Preise gewinnen, freuen sie sich – sind es doch Auszeichnungen für ihre Arbeit und gleichzeitig auch gute Anknüpfpunkte in Kommunikation und Werbung. Die Highland-Brennerei Tomatin hat bei einem der zentralen Wettbewerbe der Branche gleich drei Mal Gold für die Marke Cù Bòcan gewonnen, der rauchige Ableger von Tomatin. Und natürlich will man diesen Erfolg auch mit der Whisky-Community teilen.

Hier die Presseaussendung dazu:

Triple Gold Success For Cù Bòcan Single Malt At The Largest Spirits Competition In The World

The entire Cù Bòcan Single Malt range has taken home Gold at this year’s San Francisco World Spirit Competition. Cù Bòcan Signature and Cù Bòcan Creation #3 were both awarded DOUBLE GOLD, and Cù Bòcan Creation #4 was awarded GOLD.

Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is the oldest competition in North America. A total of 70 judges drawn from all over the world evaluated approximately 5,000 spirits over two weeks in April 2022. According to Amanda Blue, President of the Tasting Alliance, the parent organization of the SFWSC as well as spirit competitions in New York and Singapore and wine competitions in San Francisco and New York, 2022 marked the largest number of entrants that the San Francisco competition has ever received.

Following a re-brand in 2019, the current Cù Bòcan range now comprises of three products, Cù Bòcan Signature as the only ongoing product within the range, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, and the latest two limited edition expressions within their Creation series; Creation #3 matured in Moroccan Cabernet Sauvignon and North American Rye casks and Creation #4 which has been matured in a combination of Tawny Port and Cognac casks.

The experimental Highland Single Malt is distilled every winter at Tomatin Distillery in limited batches and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smoke. Cù Bòcan is also renowned for exploring innovative maturations, creating whiskies full of intrigue and surprise and the two new Creations are no exception.

Graham Nicolson, Sales Director, says:

“To be rewarded with a full Gold range at this prestigious competition is fantastic. We were delighted to finally release our two new Creations to customers earlier this year, and these accolades prove that our commitment to quality and taste is paramount to the products we release. We’re excited for all that 2022 has in store for Cù Bòcan and looking forward to opening up the world of lightly peated whisky, whilst continuing to explore unusual and intriguing finishes”.

Each Cù Bòcan Single Malt offers an exploration in the subtleties of smoke, the character of the casks and the mastery of maturation. Bottled at 46% ABV, the range is non-chill filtered, natural in colour and carries a no age statement. Creation #3 and Creation #4 are limited releases, each with only 4,200 bottles available worldwide.

Cù Bòcan is available in specialist shops worldwide with an RRP of £45 per 700ml bottle for Signature, and £60 per 700ml bottle for Creations #3 and #4.

Visit the website for more – https://www.cu-bocan.com/news