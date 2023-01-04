Duncan Taylor veröffentlicht Macallan 52yo

Es soll nur der Anfang einer Serie von alten Macallans und anderen Raritäten aus den 60ern sein: Der unabhängige Abfüller Duncan Taylor eröffnet sein Jahr mit einer kostbaren Rarität, einem 52 Jahre alten Macallan, der älteste aus der Brennerei, der bislang von Duncan Taylor veröffentlicht wurde.

Der Macallan 52yo ist in der Rarest of the Rare Collection erschienen (darin gab es bereits einen Kinclaith 51yo und einen Caperdonich 50yo). Der mit 41,5% vol. abgefüllt Single Malt aus dem Jahr 1969 reifte zunächst in ex-bourbon barrels, bevor er für eine Nachreifung in First Fill Sherry casks transferiert wurde (genauer gesagt: Ex-Oloroso Fässer).

Am Gaumen bietet der Macallan 52yo Noten von dunkler Schokolade sowie Spuren von Zimt und Gewürzen, Honig und cremiger Vanille. Das Finish soll cremig, lusuriös und süß sein, dazu mehr tropische Fruchtnoten als man sich von Macallan üblicherweise erwartet.

Bleibt uns nur noch, den Preis der Rarität zu nennen: 75.000 Pfund muss man für den Macallan 52yo, der in einem dem traditionellen schottischen Dolch, Dirk, nachempfundenen Decanter präsentiert wird, auf den Tisch legen. Wie viele davon abgefüllt wurden, bleibt dabei unerwähnt.

Hier noch die PR nachgereicht, die uns heute noch erreicht hat:

DUNCAN TAYLOR SCOTCH WHISKY RELEASES MACALLAN 52-YEAR-OLD FROM ITS ‘RAREST COLLECTION’ VAULTS

Aged Originally in American Oak, Incredibly Rare Whisky Reached its Peak 52 Year Maturation in European Oloroso Sherry Casks

HUNTLY, SCOTLAND (January 4, 2023) – Today, specialist spirits purveyor, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd, announces the exclusive release of one of the most prestigious single malts from its ‘Rarest Collection’ – a Macallan 52-Year-Old Scotch Whisky. An extremely limited release, this beautifully-aged whisky is an exercise in craftmanship and patience – spending more than five decades under the careful curation of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky and reaching peak maturation before its unique bottling.

The journey of this exquisite 52-Year-Old Macallan Single Malt began in 1969, when the liquid was originally laid to rest for the custodians of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky. For decades, the liquid aged in traditional American Oak ex-bourbon barrel until it was extracted from its original resting place and transferred into first fill ex-Oloroso Sherry Casks.

This double maturation created a remarkable 82.92 proof whisky that delivers notes of rich dark chocolate with hints of cinnamon and spices, honeyed and creamy vanilla. The finish is creamy, luscious, and sweet, with more tropical notes than traditional aged sherry casks more commonly used by the distillery. Made from 100% malted barley and bottled at natural cask strength without chill filtration or artificial colouring, the rare whisky is the product of a single cask distilled at the renowned Macallan distillery in 1969 – the year that the first man landed on the moon and The Beatles recorded their legendary album, Abbey Road.

The breath-taking bottle that contains this extraordinary whisky takes inspiration from the historical battlefields around the company’s Huntly headquarters. The handmade crystal decanter is designed around the shape of a ‘dirk,’ a Scottish dagger of olden times. The decanter rests majestically in a bespoke, European oak cabinet with herringbone detailing – handcrafted in Scotland by skilled cabinet makers to reflect the old-style weapons cabinets.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare Macallan casks,” commented Chairman Euan Shand. “This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.”

The Macallan 52-Year-Old is the oldest whisky from the Macallan Distillery that Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd has released to date. With one of the most significant, privately held collections of rare whiskies in the world, Duncan Taylor is carving out a path to bring highly coveted whiskies to market. Earlier this year Duncan Taylor excited the global whisky community with the release of the highly-coveted Kinclaith 51-Year-Old and Caperdonich 50-Year-Old – both long-shuttered Scottish distilleries.

With a RRP of £75,000, for further information and to purchase the Macallan 52-Year-Old head to https://rarewhiskies.thespiritsembassy.com/the-rarest