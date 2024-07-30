Duncan Taylor veröffentlicht zwei lang gereifte Macallan

Der Spirituosenspezialist Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd. kündigt in seiner heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung das Erscheinen zweier Abfüllungen innerhalb seiner Reihe „Rarest Reserve“ an. Die ersten beiden Abfüllungen dieser Kollektion sind der Macallan 1969 Aged 52 Years und der Macallan 1991 Aged 33 Years. Sie erscheinen jeweils in Flaschen mit 100 ml Inhalt und werden in einem eleganten Goldbarren-Design präsentiert, limitiert auf 500 Stück pro Ausgabe. Der empfohlene Verkaufspreis des 100-ml-Rarest Reserve 52-Year-Old beträgt £7,850 (das wären etwa 9.300 €) und £630 (ca. 750 €) für den 33-Jährigen. Beide sind online bei The Spirits Embassy oder bei BlockBar erhältlich.

Weitere Einzelheiten zu diesen beiden Abfüllungen, die König Charles III. und Königin Camilla bei der Veranstaltung zum 900-jährigen Jubiläum im Edinburgh Castle probieren durften, finden Sie in der folgenden originalen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DUNCAN TAYLOR SCOTCH WHISKY RELEASES TWO RARE AGED MACALLANS

HUNTLY, SCOTLAND (30th July 2024) – Today, specialist spirits purveyor, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd, announces its ‘Rarest Reserve’, a series of ultra exclusive expressions from its most revered casks.

The first two inaugural editions of this prestigious collection are a 52-year-old and 33-year-old Macallan, each bottled at 100ml and presented in an elegant gold bar design, limited to 500 per edition. Both have a lustrous glow, befitting the aged cask strength whiskies and packaging, while the volume appeals to a broader market of connoisseurs.

Credit: Roberto Ricciuti Photography

Earlier this month, the company were honoured to present HM King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla both with a dram of the 52-year-old Macallan at the 900th anniversary event at Edinburgh Castle. Launching these spirits from the Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky portfolio has also been timed to celebrate The Macallan’s illustrious 200th anniversary.



The journey of the 52-year-old Macallan Single Malt began in 1969, when the liquid was originally laid to rest. For decades, the liquid aged in a traditional American Oak ex-bourbon barrel until it was extracted from its original resting place and transferred into first fill ex-Oloroso Sherry Casks.

The 33-year-old has a multi layered complexity, offering facets of over-ripe tropical fruits, indulgent dark chocolate and a rich spiciness. On the palate is a creamy toffee with a finish that is elegant and rich, this whisky is one to be savoured, appreciated and celebrated.

“We continue to launch whiskies from our vaults that go as far back as the 1960s.” commented CEO Shawn Smith. “We are very proud of the unique packaging that was created for these rare drams and know that fans of The Macallan may want the opportunity to taste these incredible malts or treasure them and keep as collector pieces.”

The Macallan 52-Year-Old is the oldest whisky from the Macallan Distillery that Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky Ltd has released to date. This is the first time they have released the 33-year-old.

RRP of the 100ml Rarest Reserve 52-year-old is £7,850 and £630 for the 33-year-old. Each are available from The Spirits Embassy online or BlockBar, a global marketplace that sells wines and spirits authenticated via blockchain directly from producer to consumer.

https://thespiritsembassy.com/pages/rarest-reserve

https://blockbar.com/producers/macallan/the-macallan-1969-52-year-old-1991-33-year-old