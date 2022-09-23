Dunphail Distillery bringt als unabhängiger Abfüller gesourcte Whiskys unter dem Namen The Dava Way

Die in Bau befindliche Dunphail Distillery (sie wird von den Betreibern der Bimber Distillery in London geführt werden), hat heute eine Serie von gesourcten Whiskys vorgestellt, die unter dem Namen The Dava Way erscheint. Man betätigt sich dabei als unabhängiger Abfüller, der Name der Destillerie ist auf den Etiketten nicht erwähnt.

The Dava Way bezieht sich auf einen Trail, der hinter der Destillerie verläuft – und man will damit Kunden fair bepreiste Whiskys bieten, so der Director of Whisky Creation and Outreach, Matt McKay. Alle Flaschen sind ohne Farbstoff abgefüllt und nicht kühlfiltriert.

Die ersten vier Abfüllungen sind die folgenden:

An Orkney Distillery 2005 – 17yo

Drawn from a single hogshead (61,3% vol.)

300 Flaschen – £89.95



Glen Elgin 2008 – 13yo

Drawn from a single re-charred hogshead (51,8% vol.)

305 Flaschen – £69.95



Benrinnes 2009 – 12yo

Drawn from a single hogshead (54% vol.)

305 Flaschen – £69.95



Dailuaine 2009 – 13yo

Drawn from a single Cognac butt (50% vol.)

510 Flaschen – £59.95

Matt McKay sagt dazu:

“Whilst the whisky world is far from short of new independent bottlers, a number are either bottling cask-to-cask using 3rd parties or are in our view placing profit over and above profile and personality. The Dava Way will take a different approach. We will be utilising the warehousing and production facilities at Dunphail to actively guide and shape the maturation and character of our whiskies and will likewise be pricing our releases for drinking, not as collectibles. The Dava Way has been entirely conceived and developed as a project borne of passion – a love for sharing the incredible diversity that is possible when spirit meets wood. Alongside my role defining and developing Dunphail’s wood policy and eventual single malt profiles, I am delighted to also now be sharing this broader, ongoing expedition into the individuality of whisky.”

Neue Whiskys in der Serie werden in monatlichem Abstand folgen – man kann sie über die Webseite der Dunphail Distillery im Shop beziehen, dort sind sie allerdings noch nicht gelistet, daher ist es uns auch noch nicht möglich zu sagen, ob international ausgeliefert wird.