English Whisky Guild ernennt neue Vorsitzende

Kurz nach der Genehmigung der geografischen Angabe (GI) für English Whisky im September 2026 (wir berichteten), die über einen Zeitraum von mehr als sechs Jahren entwickelt wurde, ernennt die English Whisky Guild ihre neuen Vorsitzenden. Auf Daniel Szor, dem Gründer von The Cotswolds Distillery, folgt nun Tagore Ramoutar von The Oxford Artisan Distillery. Szor kommentierte seine Amtszeit als Vorsitzender so:

“It has been a privilege to serve as chair during a transformational period for English whisky. The progress we have made reflects the dedication, expertise and commitment of producers across England, working together to strengthen the category’s reputation and recognition.” “Tagore has been instrumental in that journey and has long been a thoughtful and respected voice within the Guild. I am delighted to hand over to him and look forward to seeing the category continue to flourish under his leadership.”

Als Gründungsmitglied der EWG und ehemaliger stellvertretender Vorsitzender hat Ramoutar bereits enge Verbindungen zu Produzenten und Regierungsvertretern aufgebaut. Er sagte:

“It is a tremendous honour to take on the role of chair at such an important moment for English whisky. The approval of the English Whisky GI last month marked the culmination of years of collaboration across our sector and represents a defining milestone for the category. “English whisky has never been stronger. We have an innovative and diverse community of producers, increasing recognition from consumers and trade audiences, and a protected identity that provides a strong foundation for future growth.“

Neuer stellvertretender Vorsitzender ist nun Eddie Large von der Witchmark Distillery. Er ergänzt: