Four Roses bringt in den USA Bourbon mit Finish in japanischem Kastanienholz

In den USA bringt die Four Roses Distillery die dritte Abfüllung ihrer Experimental Series auf den Markt: Four Roses Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut. Dieser mit 52% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Bourbon erhielt ein Finish in Fässern aus japanischen Kastanienholz. Das Finish des bereits gereiften Bourbon wurde fassweise überwacht und dauerte zwischen fünf und 11 Wochen.

Abgefüllt werden die Four Roses Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut in 0,375l-Flaschen – gekauft werden können sie ab 20. November in den Besucherzentren der Brennerei in Lawrenceburg und Cox Creek. Hier die Infos aus der Brennerei dazu:

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FOUR ROSES DISTILLERY CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH CHESTNUT WOOD-FINISHED BOURBON IN THIRD EXPERIMENTAL SERIES RELEASE

The latest limited-edition release explores the distinctive character of chestnut wood, bringing new depth and complexity to Four Roses‘ signature bourbon

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Four Roses Distillery announces Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut, the third release in its Experimental Series. Following explorations with Mizunara and honey-seasoned casks, the latest expression uses chestnut wood to reveal how uncommon wood finishes can add new dimensions to Four Roses‘ signature flavor profile. Each limited release in the Experimental series builds on the distillery’s distinctive 10-recipe foundation, balancing experimentation with its longstanding commitment to craftsmanship.

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The release began with trials exploring how different wood species interacted with Four Roses‘ ten bourbon recipes. Chestnut quickly distinguished itself, contributing subtle, distinctive flavors that prompted the distillery to expand its experimentation. Four Roses ultimately selected its six-year-old OBSK recipe for the final expression, pairing its signature spice and complexity with the sweet, rounded flavors developed in 250-liter chestnut barrels made from wood grown in Japan.

„To me, what makes this release so interesting is how chestnut wood can enhance and highlight the flavors of a bourbon,“ said Master Distiller Brent Elliott. „We explored a number of different wood types in our initial trials, and chestnut stood out for the unique character it brought to the spirit. The OBSK recipe had the complexity and spice we were looking for to complement those flavors, creating a bourbon that feels familiar in its foundation but offers new, distinct flavors in the glass.“

To create Experimental Series No. 003, mature bourbon was transferred into chestnut barrels featuring a range of toast and char levels. Each barrel was sampled frequently throughout the finishing process and emptied individually once it reached its desired flavor profile, with finishing times ranging from five to eleven weeks. This barrel-by-barrel approach allowed the distillery to carefully capture the distinctive character of the chestnut wood while maintaining the balance of the underlying bourbon.

Bottled at 104 proof (52% ABV), Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut opens with aromas of rich apricot and soft vanilla. The palate is rounded and creamy, with notes of vanilla bean, pear and ripe cherry complemented by sweet, toasted wood and hints of baking spice. The finish is rich and lingering, with the taste of delicate fruit and brown sugar.

Bottled in a 375ml format, Experimental Series No. 003: Chestnut will be available for purchase, while supplies last at the Four Roses Visitor Centers in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek beginning on November 20 (SRP $55 per bottle), just in time for the holidays. Designed to be savored neat, its rich, rounded character also makes it the perfect way to end a memorable meal.