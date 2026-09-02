Four Roses gibt am 10. Oktober den 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch heraus

Die im April dieses Jahres von Gallo übernommene Four Roses Distillery hat in einer Aussendung angekündigt, die 19. Ausgabe seines Limited Edition Small Batch in der 2026er Version herauszugeben. Diesmal sind es 14 bis 23 Jahre alte Bourbons, die mit 54,6% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurden. Der 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch ist so small nicht, 18.600 Flaschen werden abgefüllt, allerdings sind sie nur für die USA vorgesehen und kosten dort 249 Dollar pro Flasche. Fans der Brennerei werden aber Wege finden, dieses Bottling in die Hände zu bekommen.

Hier die Aussendung der Brennerei zum neuen Bourbon:

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FOUR ROSES SET TO LAUNCH 2026 LIMITED EDITION SMALL BATCH ON OCTOBER 10

In a Year Defined by Innovation, the Heritage Kentucky Distillery Returns to One of Its Most Celebrated Annual Traditions

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Four Roses Distillery today announced its highly anticipated 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon, arriving October 10. Bottled at barrel strength, the 19th edition of the annual release features a unique blend of three of the distillery’s bourbon recipes across four batches.

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 109.2 proof, the 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon combines four hand-selected batches aged 14 to 23 years. Chosen from Four Roses‘ 10 distinct bourbon recipes, this year’s features a 14-year-old OBSK, a 14-year-old OESK, a 15-year-old OESV, and a 23-year-old OESK.

„This has been an incredibly exciting year for Four Roses as we’ve explored new frontiers and introduced releases unlike anything we’ve done before. Limited Edition Small Batch gives us a chance to return to a tradition we look forward to every year and celebrate the blending and craftsmanship at the heart of Four Roses. This year’s release brings together four exceptional batches, each over a decade in age, showcasing just how much depth and character we can create from the recipes that make Four Roses so unique.“ Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller

The 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch opens with a welcoming nose of apricot and light, elegant oak. The palate unfolds with layers of baking spice, honey and delicate wood tones, followed by a lingering finish of fruit, vanilla and caramel. From nose to finish, each sip reveals beautifully integrated oak and layers of complexity while maintaining Four Roses‘ signature mellow spice.

Four Roses will release approximately 16,800 bottles of its 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch at a suggested retail price of $249. The release will be available at select retailers nationwide and at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Centers in Lawrenceburg, KY beginning October 10, while supplies last.

For more information on Four Roses Distillery and the 2026 Limited Edition Small Batch release, please visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com, or follow on Instagram @fourrosesbourbon.