GALLO komplettiert Übernahme von Four Roses Bourbon

Ein großer Deal, dessen Volumen mit 775 Millionen Dollar angegeben wurde, ist gestern abgeschlossen worden: Gallo hat die Marke und Destillerie Four Roses von der japanischen Kirin Holding übernommen. Wie wir aber bereits berichtet haben: Der Kaufpreis enthält eine erfolgsbezogene Summe von 50 Millionen Dollar, die nur dann zur Auszahlung kommt, wenn der in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, ansässige Bourbon ein bestimmtes Umsatzziel erreicht. Mit heutigem Datum sollten daher also zunächst einmal 725 Millionen Dollar von Gallo an Kirin gegangen sein.

Hintergründe zum Deal, der Four Roses sozusagen wieder heim in die USA bringt, können Sie der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung entnehmen.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

GALLO Completes Acquisition of Four Roses Bourbon From Kirin Holdings

The acquisition strengthens GALLO’s premium spirits portfolio while upholding Four Roses‘ heritage and fueling its next phase of growth

MODESTO, Calif., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GALLO announced today that it has finalized an agreement with Kirin Holdings to acquire Four Roses Bourbon, bringing one of America’s most iconic bourbon brands back under U.S. family ownership for the first time in 83 years. The acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Four Roses as it enters a new chapter of heritage, craftsmanship, and growth.

Four Roses, known for its award-winning ten distinct bourbon recipes, strengthens GALLO’s global presence in the premium spirits category and increases the company’s footprint in Europe and Japan. As the brand joins GALLO’s family, the company is committed to continuity across liquid, production, traditions, and people. Four Roses‘ existing team will remain in place, including Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

„Four Roses is one of the most respected bourbons in the world – defined by heritage and craftsmanship – and Kirin was instrumental in re-establishing the brand as a premium straight whiskey in the U.S.. GALLO has more than five decades of expertise in spirits distillation, maturation, and brand building. We are committed to upholding Four Roses‘ quality and building the brand as a cornerstone of our portfolio through increased consumer and trade engagement, innovation, and global expansion.“ Britt West, Chief Commercial Officer of GALLO.

„This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Four Roses and a meaningful milestone in our 138-year history. From the beginning, GALLO demonstrated deep respect and appreciation for the brand. As we join the GALLO family, we are energized by the alignment in values and the long-term vision they bring. With their support, we’re well positioned to build on our momentum while staying true to the quality and character that have guided us for generations.“ Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller

UBS Investment Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor to Kirin Holdings and GALLO was advised by Jefferies in connection with the transaction. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About GALLO

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, GALLO is a family-owned company and global leader in wine, spirits, malt beverages, and ready-to-drink offerings. With a purpose of serving joy in moments that matter, GALLO is deeply committed to sustainability and delivering the highest quality products for every occasion. GALLO’s full portfolio can be found at www.gallo.com/portfolio.

About Kirin Holdings

Established in 1907, Kirin Holdings is one of the leading food and beverage manufacturers in Asia and Oceania. Built on more than a century of expertise in fermentation and biotechnology, Kirin delivers a diverse portfolio spanning alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, health foods, and pharmaceuticals. With approximately 32,000 employees worldwide, the Kirin Group is committed to creating shared value for society by addressing social challenges through its core strengths, while achieving sustainable growth as a global enterprise. To learn more, visit: https://www.kirinholdings.com/en/company/.

About Four Roses Distillery

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in more than 83 countries around the world. Four Roses has a long tradition of earning widespread recognition across respected spirits competitions, receiving numerous top‑tier honors that underscore the quality and craftsmanship of its super-premium bourbon portfolio. Among these accolades, Four Roses was also named World’s Best Single Barrel at the World Whiskies Awards, further cementing its place among the world’s most celebrated bourbon producers. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.