Tailored Spirits Co. und Cadogan Private Travel mit Partnerschaft

Der auf Privatkunden spezialisierte unabhängige schottische Abfüller Tailored Spirits Co. geht eine Partnerschaft mit Cadogan Private Travel ein, und möchte so Whisky-Erlebnisse auf einem neuem Niveau anbieten, die über den klassischen Besuch einer Destillerie hinausgehen.

Mehr über die Kooperation von Tailored Spirits Co. und Cadogan Private Travel, die über umfassende Expertise im Bereich der Ultra-Luxus-Privatreisen verfügt, erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir von Tailored Spirits Co. erhalten haben:

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SCOTTISH WHISKY ENTREPRENEURS PARTNER WITH LUXURY TRAVEL SPECIALISTS

Edinburgh, September 2026; Award-winning Edinburgh whisky business Tailored Spirits Co. has partnered with Cadogan Private Travel to elevate the whisky experience by providing private travellers coveted access to Scotland and its closely guarded areas of the whisky industry.

The partnership will see private clients offered experiences that go far beyond the traditional distillery visit, from exclusive access to bonded whisky warehouses and sampling a dram direct from the cask, to commissioning private bottles and immersive itineraries combining whisky with private castle stays and helicopter journeys across the Highlands.

The partnership reflects growing demand for luxury travel experiences that are not simply exclusive, but genuinely personal and difficult to replicate. By combining Cadogan’s highly curated luxury travel with Tailored Spirits Co.’s expertise and network across Scotland’s whisky industry, clients will be able to experience Scotch whisky at a deeper and more personal level.

Tailored Spirits Co – (l-r) Adam Harding, Hannah Sneddon, Tom Costello, Rachel MacRae, Carl Johnstone

For both businesses, the collaboration offers a new way to showcase Scotland, where luxury is defined not simply by comfort, but by authenticity, access and the opportunity to create something entirely personal.

Adam Harding, Co-Founder of Tailored Spirits Co., said:

“Cadogan Private Travel understands that truly exceptional experiences come from deeply understanding clients and tailoring every detail to create truly one-of-a-kind memories. That aligns perfectly with how we approach whisky. “Scotland itself is one of our greatest assets. Bringing people here and giving them access to the people, places and whisky they wouldn’t be able to experience allows us to showcase the country and its whisky industry in a truly intimate way.”

Founded in Edinburgh, Tailored Spirits Co. specialises in helping clients manage, mature, brand and bottle privately owned single-cask spirits, alongside commissioning whisky projects and limited-edition collections.

The company was recently named Scotland’s Overall StartUp of the Year 2026 and was also recognised at the Stelios Foundation UK Young Entrepreneur Awards 2026, following a period of rapid growth for the business.

Cadogan Private Travel has extensive expertise in ultra-luxury private travel, creating individually tailored journeys and providing its clients with access to the inaccessible, from private estates and exclusive events to experiences around the world.

Peter Anderson, Founder of Cadogan Private Travel said:

“The partnership with Tailored spirits brings together exceptional experience-led travel with bespoke focus on spirits which is an excellent match. Curating high-end spirit purchasing is much more than just selecting a favourite liquid; it has become a truly immersive experience. “Visiting the distilleries in Scotland is now a luxury experience, where every moment is curated and every whim is catered for. Cadogan Private Travel is proud to partner with Tailored Spirits who share so many of our values of attention to detail, providing the very best customer experience and a real passion for everything Scotland has to offer.”

Through the new partnership, the two businesses will work together to build whisky experiences around individual travellers, drawing on Tailored Spirits Co.’s relationships across Scotland to create unforgettable moments.

Find out everything about Tailored Spirits here: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/