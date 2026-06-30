Unabhängiger Abfüller Tailored Spirits aus Edinburgh zum schottischen Startup des Jahres gewählt

Der aus Leith stammende unabhängige Abfüller Tailorerd Spirits, 2024 gegründet, hat nach der Auszeichnung als bestes Startup aus der Food&Drink-Sparte nun auch den Titel des besten Startups Schottlands im Jahr 2026 bei den UK StartUp Awards gewonnen. Das Team von acht Personen erzielt mittlerweile einen Umsatz von 2,35 Millionen Pfund und befindet sich nach eigenen Angaben weiter auf Wachstumskurs.

Natürlich freut man sich bei Tailored Spirits darüber und hat uns dazu die nachfolgende Presseaussendung für Sie geschickt:

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EDINBURGH WHISKY BUSINESS CROWNED SCOTLAND’S STARTUP OF THE YEAR

Edinburgh, June 2026; An Edinburgh whisky company that is redefining how people create and own Scotch whisky has been crowned Scotland’s Overall StartUp of the Year 2026 at the UK StartUp Awards.

Tailored Spirits Co., the Leith-based bespoke whisky specialists also secured the title of Scotland’s Food & Drink StartUp of the Year in the Food & Drink category of the awards, marking a major milestone in the company’s rapid rise since launching in 2024.

The awards recognise the UK’s most exciting emerging businesses and celebrate founders demonstrating innovation, commercial success and growth potential. Tailored Spirits impressed judges with its distinctive business model, strong commercial performance and ambitious vision for the future of Scottish whisky.

In feedback, the judging panel praised the company for its „rapid growth and distinctive approach to creating bespoke spirits for clients and brands“, highlighting its £2.35 million turnover, growing team of eight and strong early commercial progress.

The judges added: „The business has turned a specialist product idea into a serious food and drink operation. We recognised a startup with impressive execution, clear market demand and the capability to build a premium Scottish drinks business with wider growth potential.“

Founded by whisky entrepreneurs Adam Harding, Carl Johnstone and Tom Costello, Tailored Spirits Co. was created to give whisky enthusiasts, collectors, businesses and private clients access to a part of the Scotch whisky industry that has traditionally remained out of reach.

Rather than operating as a traditional independent bottler, the company guides clients through every stage of creating their own whisky project – from sourcing exceptional single casks and shaping maturation to designing labels, building brands and bottling finished products.

Today, Tailored Spirits works with private clients, luxury brands, hospitality groups and entrepreneurs around the world, helping them create bespoke Scotch whisky experiences and products tailored to their own stories and ambitions.

„We are incredibly honoured to be named Scotland’s Overall StartUp of the Year. To receive this recognition among so many innovative and ambitious businesses is a proud milestone for our team and a reflection of the journey we’ve been on since launching Tailored Spirits Co.



„The evening was made even more special by also being named Scotland’s Food & Drink StartUp of the Year. To be recognised both within our sector and across the wider Scottish startup ecosystem is a tremendous achievement and one that means a great deal to us.



„When we founded Tailored Spirits Co., our vision was to create the world’s leading bespoke whisky company, offering clients access to exceptional single-cask Scotch whiskies through a truly personalised experience. These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our amazing team, the trust our clients place in us, and the incredible support of our partners, suppliers and the wider Scottish whisky and entrepreneurial communities.



„Building a business is never done alone, and we’re hugely grateful to everyone who has played a part in our journey so far. While we’re honoured by this recognition and proud of what we’ve achieved, we firmly believe this is just the beginning of the Tailored Spirits Co. story.“ Carl Johnstone, Co-Founder of Tailored Spirits Co.



Tailored Spirits Co-founder, Tom Costello added:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have won the Food & Drink category at the UK Startup Awards for Scotland, and even more honoured to walk away with the overall award for Best Scottish StartUp. “It’s mad to think how far we’ve come. We started out in the back of my wife’s plant shop, with our newborn son being passed between me and the two co-founders, Adam and Carl, in between feeds and naps. None of this would have happened without the support of our families and friends right from the start, so thank you to everyone who helped us build this. “I’m hugely grateful to our brilliant staff, our dedicated team, and the network of partners and suppliers who help us deliver such fantastic service to clients all over the world. Now I’m genuinely excited to head to Hertfordshire for Ideas Fest to represent Scotland. This win was totally unexpected, but I’m honoured to fly the flag for our country, and who knows, maybe we can go all the way!”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, Founder of the UK StartUp Awards, said:

„All of the winners show exactly why the UK startup economy remains so exciting. They are not just coming up with clever ideas; they are building businesses with real purpose, commercial credibility and the potential to scale. “What impressed the judges was the evidence behind their ambition, from customers and partnerships to investment, innovation, impact and growth. Across every region, we are seeing founders creating jobs, opening new markets and challenging established industries.“

Following its Scottish success, Tailored Spirits Co. will now represent Scotland at the UK StartUp Awards national final in September as part of Ideas Fest, where the country’s leading entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders come together to celebrate innovation and business growth.

Find out everything about Scotland’s most exciting bespoke whisky bottler here: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/