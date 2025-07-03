Glen Scotia schenkt König Charles während seines Besuchs in Campbeltown einen eigens gestalteten Glen Scotia 25yo

Zu seinem heutigen Besuch in Campbeltown hat man seitens der Brennerei Glen Scotia König Charles mit einem eigenen Whisky beschenkt. Es ist eine besondere Flasche des Glen Scotia 25yo, die mit einer speziellen Gravur versehen wurde – ansonsten aber gleich mit jenem Glen Scotia 25yo ist, den man selbst käuflich erwerben kann (falls Sie einmal probieren wollen, was man bei der Destillerie als gut genug für ein königliches Geschenk hält).

Finden Sie untenstehend die Presseaussendung zu dem Besuch des Königs und der speziellen Flasche, die ihm übergeben wurde:

Glen Scotia gifts bespoke 25 Year Old whisky to King Charles during royal visit to Campbeltown

In celebration of King Charles’ III visit to Campbeltown today (3 July 2025), multi award-winning distillery Glen Scotia presented The King with a bespoke bottling of its prized 25 Year Old single malt whisky.

Featuring a unique engraving which reads ‘To celebrate the royal visit of King Charles to Campbeltown 3rd July 2025’, the coveted expression, has received Platinum recognition six times in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition since 2018 and was specially created by Glen Scotia to mark the occasion of the royal visit to Scotland’s smallest whisky-producing region.

Once known as the whisky capital of the world, Campbeltown has seen a resurgence in recent years, with Glen Scotia at the heart of its whisky revival.

Iain McAlister, Glen Scotia distillery manager, said:

“It’s a tremendous honour to welcome His Majesty to Campbeltown. His visit not only recognises the town’s historical significance, but also its vibrant whisky-making community. “We are proud to gift The King a bespoke bottling of our 25 Year Old to celebrate this special moment, a whisky that reflects the depth of character and craftsmanship which define Glen Scotia and Campbeltown.”

The 25-year-old whisky presented to The King showcases Glen Scotia’s distinct coastal flavours. Gently matured in the finest American oak casks and finished in first-fill bourbon barrels, the exceptional single malt is a true reflection of the distillery’s traditional character and signature Campbeltown style.

About Glen Scotia

Distiller Glen Scotia has been producing single malt whisky in Campbeltown since 1832 and is one of three surviving distilleries in Campbeltown.

Producing peated and non-peated whiskies, the distillery still maintains much of its original design, including the stillroom and the dunnage warehouse dating from the 1830s. To this day, the distillery team follow in the footsteps of their founders, using traditional methods, carefully creating the subtly maritime Campbeltown style the brand has become world-famous for.

Recognition of Glen Scotia’s style and craftsmanship continues to be acknowledged globally.