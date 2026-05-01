„Zu Ehren des Königspaars“: Trump hebt Zölle auf schottischen Whisky auf

“We commend President Trump for his leadership in lifting the 10% tariff on whisky. This is a meaningful win for fair and reciprocal trade, for American hospitality, for allied diplomacy, and for the world’s whiskey ecosystem.

This decision recognizes something our industry has long understood: American whiskey, Scotch whisky, UK whisky and Irish whiskey are connected through agriculture, craftsmanship, hospitality, tourism, trade, barrels — and friendship. The barrel trade is central to that story. American white oak barrels that first mature bourbon and other American whiskeys often go on to help shape great whiskies around the world. When barriers come down, that entire ecosystem becomes stronger.

President Trump’s decision sends an important signal at a critical time. Open markets, strong alliances and great spirits belong together. Trade policy should build confidence between close partners, support jobs, strengthen hospitality and reward quality — not create uncertainty for producers, exporters, restaurants, bars and consumers.

AWA recognizes the hard work and sustained advocacy of the Scotch Whisky Association, Irish Whiskey Association, UK Spirits Alliance and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in advancing fair spirits trade. Their leadership helped keep zero-for-zero spirits trade, market access and the broader value of the global spirits network at the center of the conversation.

We will continue advocating for free and reciprocal trade, supporting aligned trade associations and championing the global spirits network that connects farmers, coopers, distillers, exporters, hospitality businesses and consumers around the world.

Raise a glass to the partnership.”

Michael Bilello, President & CEO, American Whiskey Association