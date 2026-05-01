„Zu Ehren des Königspaars“: Trump hebt Zölle auf schottischen Whisky auf
Die Senkung ist ab sofort gültig - mit Stellungnahmen der Scotch Whisky Association und der American Whisky Association
Die us-amerikanische Zollpolitik ist eine schillernde Facette reicher: „Zu Ehren“ von
King Charles und Königin Camilla will Präsident Donald Trump s chottischen Whisky von den Zöllen ausnehmen. Sie betrugen bis zu diesem Zeitpunkt 10%.
Hier sein unverändertes Statement auf seiner Plattform
Truth Social, auf der Trump seine Entscheidungen publik zu machen pflegt:
In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, who have just left the White House, soon headed back to their wonderful Country, I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to do with Scotland’s ability to work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Whiskey and Bourbon, two very important Industries within Scotland and Kentucky. People have wanted to do this for a long time, in that there had been great Inter-Country Trade, especially having to do with the Wooden Barrels used. The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking! A wonderful Honor to have them both in the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP
Donald Trump
Die
, die Interessensvertretung der schottischen Whiskyindustrie, reagierte entsprechend freudig auf die Ankündigung: Scotch Whisky Association SWA
“This deal is a significant boost for the Scotch Whisky industry in our most valuable export market. Distillers can breathe a little easier during a period of significant pressure on the sector.
“We are hugely grateful for the sustained efforts on both sides of the Atlantic. For months, many have worked tirelessly to return zero-for-zero tariff trade for whisky and bourbon. The special relationship that the Scotch Whisky and American Whiskey industries share will be reinvigorated by this announcement. „While challenges in our sector remain, we can now redouble our efforts to boost the benefits our two great industries bring to communities across Scotland and the US.“ Mark Kent, CEO Scotch Whisky Association
Die
American Whisky Association, das Pendant der SWA in den USA, bezeichnete die Entscheidung von Trump als „Führungsstärke“. Hier das komplette Statement dazu:
“We commend President Trump for his leadership in lifting the 10% tariff on whisky. This is a meaningful win for fair and reciprocal trade, for American hospitality, for allied diplomacy, and for the world’s whiskey ecosystem.
This decision recognizes something our industry has long understood: American whiskey, Scotch whisky, UK whisky and Irish whiskey are connected through agriculture, craftsmanship, hospitality, tourism, trade, barrels — and friendship. The barrel trade is central to that story. American white oak barrels that first mature bourbon and other American whiskeys often go on to help shape great whiskies around the world. When barriers come down, that entire ecosystem becomes stronger. President Trump’s decision sends an important signal at a critical time. Open markets, strong alliances and great spirits belong together. Trade policy should build confidence between close partners, support jobs, strengthen hospitality and reward quality — not create uncertainty for producers, exporters, restaurants, bars and consumers. AWA recognizes the hard work and sustained advocacy of the Scotch Whisky Association, Irish Whiskey Association, UK Spirits Alliance and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in advancing fair spirits trade. Their leadership helped keep zero-for-zero spirits trade, market access and the broader value of the global spirits network at the center of the conversation. We will continue advocating for free and reciprocal trade, supporting aligned trade associations and championing the global spirits network that connects farmers, coopers, distillers, exporters, hospitality businesses and consumers around the world. Raise a glass to the partnership.” Michael Bilello, President & CEO, American Whiskey Association
Für die Industrie ist dies in krisengebeutelten Zeiten eine positive Nachricht. Bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass die Entscheidung eine langfristige ist…
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