Glen Scotia stellt Icons of Campbeltown Release No.3 – The Wulver vor

Die Campbeltown-Distillery Glen Scotia stellt heute den dritten Teil ihrer fünfteiligen Serie Icons of Campbeltown vor. Dieser ist dem Wulver gewidmet, der Legenden zufolge in einer Höhle lebte, die in den Hang eines bewaldeten Hügels gegraben war. Trotz seines einschüchternden Aussehens soll er voller Großzügigkeit und Nächstenliebe gewesen sein. Denn seinen Fang, der ihm beim einsamen Fischen glückte, teilte er mit seinen armen Nachbarn, und legte ihnen mitten in der Nacht Fische auf deren Fensterbänke.

Der limitierte, ungetorfte 12-jährige Single Malt Whisky wurde von Master Blender Ashley Smith mit einem Tawny Port Cask Finish versehen. Glen Scotia Icons of Campbeltown No.3 – The Wulfer kostet £80, ist ab sofort auf der Website von Glen Scotia, im Besucherzentrum der Brennerei in Campbeltown und exklusiv bei Fortnum & Mason erhältlich. Bereits Mitte des letzten Monats stellte uns HaWE Bremen dieses Bottling vor, das ab Mitte Oktober in Deutschland erhältlich sein wird.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die uns heute erreichte:

Glen Scotia unveils third release in Icons of Campbeltown series inspired by Scottish folktales of the Wulver

Glen Scotia has revealed the third expression in its Icons of Campbeltown collection, a five-part annual series which pays tribute to the Victorian whisky capital of the world’s rich history steeped in Scottish folklore.

A limited edition unpeated Tawny Port Cask Finish 12-year-old single malt whisky, Icons of Campbeltown Release No.3 depicts the Wulver, taking inspiration from another of the saints and beasts carved into Campbeltown’s medieval market cross, a poignant meeting place for storytelling in the heart of the town.

The 14th-century cross is richly adorned with intricate stone carvings, crafted by anonymous hands for hundreds of years. Figures of saints, mythical creatures, warriors and enemies are etched into its surface, each believed to reflect different eras from Campbeltown’s long history. The details echo the enduring spirit of the community in Scotland’s fifth and smallest whisky producing region.

Symbols of a wolf among the mythical markings spark the imagination and invoke old folktales of the Scottish Wulver. Said to be a formidable creature with a gentle soul, tales of the Wulver tell of a wolf’s head with a man’s body and a thick coat of brown hair but are not typical stories of witchcraft and terror. Instead, depictions of the Wulver mirror the generosity of spirit in Campbeltown’s DNA which has run through Glen Scotia for almost two centuries.

Legends have it that the Wulver dwelled in a cave dug into the side of a wooded hill, a place where no one dared to tread. Despite his daunting appearance, the tales recount the Wulver’s quiet days spent fishing in solitude, and his generosity and charitable nature for sharing his catch with his poor neighbours, leaving fish on their windowsills in the dead of night. This spirit is rooted in the heart of Campbeltown’s distilling community, known for its resilience and generous nature without the expectation of reward.

Glen Scotia pays homage to the Wulver’s enduring spirit, and the historical markings of this mythical creature etched on the town’s market cross in Icons of Campbeltown Release No.3.

The limited-edition, unpeated 12-year-old single malt whisky has been expertly crafted by master blender, Ashley Smith with a Tawny Port Cask Finish.

Following careful maturation in hand-selected bourbon barrels, the whisky was transferred to ex-Tawny Port casks to finish for nine months, a process which has resulted in bursting flavours of red fruits, forest berries and dark chocolate. The finish is long and enduring, much like the legend of the Wulver itself, with the unmistakable maritime character of Glen Scotia.

To bring the Wulver to life, Glen Scotia has continued to partner with celebrated artist, John Holtzman for the Icons of Campbeltown series, whose portfolio includes work for Disney, Marvel and Macmillian.

Ashley Smith, Master Blender for Glen Scotia said:

“The ancient market cross that inspired the Glen Scotia Icons of Campbeltown series gives us an exciting starting point to experiment with the single malts to match the mythical icons. For the third release in the series, I wanted to create a unique 12-year-old expression using the finest Tawny Port casks to finish the whisky, which have imparted rich fruity flavours paired with the subtle maritime notes that are a well-loved distinction of Glen Scotia.”

Iain McAlister, Distillery Manager and Master Distiller at Glen Scotia, added:

“Our distilling community knows a thing or two about supporting each other in times of need, just like the Wulver did, as the tales are told. That same bold Campbeltown spirit is still very much alive in the town today and it is this character and quiet generosity which Glen Scotia is honouring in this latest instalment in our Icons of Campbeltown series.”

Icons of Campbeltown Release No.3 was bottled at 51.7% ABV and retails for £80. The expression is now available from Glen Scotia’s website, at the distillery’s visitor centre in Campbeltown, and exclusively at Fortnum & Mason. It follows in the footsteps of the first two releases in the Icons of Campbeltown series which were inspired by the Mermaid and the Dragon featured on the market cross.

For more information on Glen Scotia Icons of Campbeltown Release No.3 visit: www.glenscotia.com

Tasting notes

Nose: Juicy forest fruits, candied nuts and crisp red apple, all wrapped in indulgent caramel sweetness.

Palate: Layers of dried fig and orange peel unfold alongside smooth praline, offering both richness and balance.

Finish: Dark cocoa and dried fruits linger beautifully, complemented by gentle vanilla and warming oak spice.