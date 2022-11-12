Glencadam erhält Baugenehmigung für neues Besucherzentrum

Leser von Whiskyexperts wissen von den Plänen seit März 2021 – gestern abend noch kam die Meldung: Glencadam hat die Baugenehmigung für ein neues Beuscherzentrum (und eine Unterbringung für VIP-Gäste) nach langer Vorbereitungsphase erhalten. Glencadam war ja für Besucher nur nach Voranmeldung zugänglich. Das wird sich aber mit Fertigstellung des Visitor Centers natürlich ändern.

Die 1825 gebaute Brennerei in den schottischen Highlands schreibt auf ihrer Webseite:

We are delighted to announce that Angus Council have approved the plans to build a Visitor Centre at the distillery.

The plans will develop existing buildings to incorporate a unique tour, whisky tasting area, tea room and shop, all designed to celebrate the history and heritage of Glencadam, one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland.

The designs will retain the original sandstone facade of the existing buildings, together with other integral features that date back almost 200 years, and blend this with some innovative new architecture.

There will also be newly designed offices, meeting rooms and tasting lab for the distillery team, all located in the original floor maltings, which are no longer in operation.

Distillery Manager Doug Fitchett says: “We are delighted to be a part of this development of the distillery, which will give our visitors from the UK and around the world the chance to really experience what makes Glencadam unique. There is so much history here and great stories to tell, and some excellent whiskies to try of course!”

“The development will also be a great boost for the area, and I think we’ll see a big increase in tourists and local people coming into Brechin, to tour the distillery and visit our new shop and tea room.”

Work for the visitor centre will start at the distillery this year.