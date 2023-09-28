Donnerstag, 28. September 2023, 20:52:08
Glenmorangie erweitert seine „A Tale Of“-Reihe

„A Tale of Tokyo“ reifte zum Teil in Mizunara-Eichenfässern

Wie erwartet veröffentlicht Glenmorangie ihre Abfüllung „A Tale of Tokyo“ und setzt mit diesem Bottling ihre „Tale of“-Reihe fort. Diese begann im Jahr 2020 mit A Tale of Cake, und war eigentlich als einmalige Abfüllung und nicht als Serie gedacht. Im vergangenen Jahr erschien dann A Tale of the Forest.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo reifte teilweise in seltenen Fässern aus Mizunara-Eiche. Die Gestaltung der Verpackung übernahm der japanische Künstler Akira Yamaguchi. Sie zeigt die Sicht des Künstlers auf die Stadt Tokio, und bildet diese ab mit ihren Wahrzeichen und Besonderheiten sowie der traditionellen japanische Freizeitbeschäftigungen.

Tasting Notes im Original

Aroma
Powerfully herbal, with hints of toffee contrasted by incense and saddle-soap, followed by a resinous note and a touch of cedar wood.

Taste
A peppery mouthfeel leads into notes of tangy oranges and bitter cherries alongside fennel and chewy oak.

Finish
Long and gently nutty, with hints of almond, mandarin, ground white pepper and more wood resin.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Tokyo ist mit 46 % Vol. abgefüllt und bereits online über Glenmorangie ( £76, nicht ganz 90 €) erhältlich.

SourceThe spirits business
CWA antwortet auf die ihr gegenüber geäußerten Bedenken

