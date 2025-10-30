Hatozaki Whisky bringt Triple Cask Reserve

Hatozaki Whisky aus der japanischen Kaikyō Distillery ist auch in Deutschland und Österreich zu erhalten – und nun wird dessen Core Range um eine weitere Varietät ergänzt: Der Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve ist ein World Whisky, der in der Kaikyō Distillery von Master Distiller Kimio Yonezawa zunächst aus Bourbon- und ex-Sherryfässern vermählt und dann für sechs Monate in hochwerigen Umeshu Pflaumenlikör-Fässern gefinisht wurde.

Mehr über den neuen Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve, inklusive der Tasting Notes, können Sie hier nachlesen

HATOZAKI WHISKY LAUNCHES TRIPLE CASK RESERVE

The latest expression from Master Distiller & Blender Kimio Yonezawa fuses world whisky tradition with Japanese craftsmanship, joining Hatozaki’s core range blended at the Kaikyō Distillery in southern Japan.

(October 2025) — Hatozaki Whisky today announces the launch of its newest expression, Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve, as a permanent addition to the brand’s portfolio. This latest expression showcases a rare finishing technique, Umeshu plum liqueur casks – a method rarely seen in the whisky world and uniquely rooted in Japan.

Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve embodies Master Distiller Kimio Yonezawa’s vision of a delicate yet beautifully crafted “world whisky,” shaped by generations of Japanese craftsmanship.

A blend of hand-selected malt whiskies, Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve is first aged in ex-Bourbon and ex-Sherry barrels, then finished for six months in superior Umeshu plum liqueur casks. Known in Japan as ume, Umeshu is a traditional liqueur made by steeping local green plums in alcohol. This additional maturation imparts delicate layers of zesty citrus, tea-like herbal notes, and a subtle plum sweetness, resulting in a complex flavour profile that sets this whisky apart.

Umeshu cask finishing is rarely seen in whisky production, highlighting Hatozaki’s innovative approach to blending whisky whilst rooting the product in Japanese culture and heritage.

“Finishing a whisky in Umeshu casks is rare in the whisky world, and I was eager to see how the Japanese plum liqueur’s flavours would transform the blend. The umeshu influence adds an extra layer of depth and gentle sweetness that truly sets Triple Cask Reserve apart from more traditional whiskies.” Master Distiller Kimio Yonezawa.

As a true “world whisky” Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve brings together global distilling influences, refined at the Kaikyō Distillery in Japan with techniques honed over generations. Yonezawa — a fourth-generation distiller — has spent decades mastering whisky craftsmanship and is committed to upholding the high standards set by the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association (JSLMA). The resulting spirit honours time-honored Japanese blending artistry while embracing a worldwide whisky heritage.

Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve emerges as an elegant yet approachable whisky, best sipped slowly and savored with friends and family. Its thoughtful creation and distinctive finishing technique reflect a commitment to quality and innovation that will appeal to whisky connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts alike.

HATOZAKI TRIPLE CASK RESERVE, 92 PROOF/ABV 46%

COLOR: Golden

NOSE: Fragrant oak spice with black tea and oranges, followed by dried apricots and a touch of vanilla harmonizing with the lightly toasted sweet barley aromas.

MOUTH: The palate opens with a gentle oak spiciness, accompanied by hints of dried peel and flavors of Umeshu. The mid-palate maintains a lightness, revealing more pronounced wood tones and a delicate presence of the spirit.

STYLE: Round, subtle, delicately sweet

Hatozaki Triple Cask Reserve (£58 / $75, 750ml, 46% ABV) joins the brand’s core range of whiskies including Hatozaki Finest Whisky (£38 / $45, 750ml, 40% ABV), and Small Batch Whisky (£50 / $65, 750ml, 46% ABV). All Hatozaki whiskies contain no colouring or chill filtration.

ABOUT HATOZAKI WHISKY

Hatozaki is produced at the Kaikyō Distillery off the southern coast of Japan, where the maritime climate and seaside terroir are ideal conditions for fine whisky maturing. Fourth-generation Master Distiller & Blender Kimio Yonezawa brings blending heritage, skill and passion to the tradition of whisky-making in Japan. The Hatozaki portfolio includes two permanent expressions, Hatozaki Finest Blended Whisky and Small Batch Whisky, and the Omakase Collection:aline of limited edition expressions exclusive to the US, hand-selected by Yonezawa to create unique cask finishes that have included Mizunara, Sakura and other Japanese oak influence. Hatozaki presents a portfolio of expertly crafted whiskies in the Japanese tradition of craftsmanship that are worthy of sipping, savoring, and enjoying with family and friends.

Hatozaki is part of the Marussia Beverages portfolio that includes Akashi-Tai Sake, 135 East Gin, and Torabhaig single malt whisky.