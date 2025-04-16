Highland Park mit neuer Webseite „Welcome to our island world“

Die Destillerie Highland Park hat die Webseite für die Destillerie und ihre Abfüllungen komplett überarbeitet, auch in Vorbereitung einer neuen Werbekampagne: In „Welcome to our island world“ stellt die Orkney-Brennerei die Menschen auf der Insel in den Mittelpunkt. Die Brennerei schreibt dazu:

Welcome to our island world When you live and work somewhere as unique as Orkney, you can’t help but have a different approach to whisky and to life. In our new campaign, we’re paying tribute the Orcadian culture and community that makes Highland Park different by nature, with the help of a few locals who, like us, prefer to do things their own way.

Auf der Webseite zur Kampagne werden Phylida Wright (Grandmother, hiker, drama queen, local legend), Gary Skea (Maltman, warehouse operator, powerlifter), Louise & Megumi Barrington (Artists, co-conspirators, chosen sisters) und Noel Thomson (Farmer, nature lover, island man) als pars pro toto vorgestellt. Erstere und Letzteren sehen Sie hier im Bild:

Es gibt einen kurzen Imagefilm und eine Verlinkung auf einen weiteren Clip, der die Brennerei vorstellt. Man selbst beschreibt sich als

different by nature At Highland Park, we’ve been making whisky in Orkney since 1798, forging our own tradition far from the mainland and far from the mainstream. Our new packaging and brand world is a celebration of all the ways in that Orkney provenance makes us different, from our obsession with craft and creativity to the distinctive, aromatic influence of the local heathered peat we use to smoke our malt. It’s a new era for the way we look, but, rest assured, the whisky itself has the same award-winning complexity, depth and subtly smoky flavour as ever.

Die neue Webseite der Brennerei können Sie hier erreichen.