Neu: Talisker „The Wild Blue“ – mit Finish in südafrikanischen Weinfässern

Der neue Talisker: The Wild Blue ist ein limitierter Single Malt Scotch Whisky in einer 100 % recycelten Glasflasche. Für jede produzierte Flasche wurden 3 £ an die Blue Marine Foundation gespendet und kommen Projekten zugute, die zur Wiederherstellung wichtiger Küstenlebensräume beitragen. Die Gesamtsumme der Spende beträgt £112,608.

Mehr über den neuen Talisker: The Wild Blue, der zusätzlich über 16 Monate in südafrikanischen Weinfässern von der Atlantikküste reifen durfte, nachfolgend. Über die Verfügbarkeit im deutschen Sprachraum wissen wir nocht nichts Konkretes, die Pressemitteilung schreibt von „selected markets“ – aber bei über 37.000 produzierten Flaschen (wenn man die Spendensumme durch drei teilt) scheint es uns ziemlich sicher, dass der Talisker: The Wild Blue auch bei uns im Fachhandel auftauchen wird:

TALISKER REVEALS ‘THE WILD BLUE’: A LIMITED EDITION RELEASE CRAFTED BY THE SEA

The new Single Malt Scotch Whisky will raise funds for Talisker’s partner Blue Marine Foundation, to support coastal habitat restoration

LONDON, 16 th April 2025 – Talisker is proud to present a new limited edition release, The Wild Blue, a Single Malt Scotch Whisky presented in a 100% recycled glass bottle. Driven by their shared passion for the ocean, Talisker and Blue Marine Foundation are joining forces and are committed to helping restore coastal habitats. Each promotional bottle made for worldwide distribution represents a £3 donation to Blue Marine. The total donation will be £112,608, irrespective of amounts sold, to go towards projects helping to restore vital coastal habitats, such as oyster reefs, in the Solent in the South of England.

Inspired by its rugged coastal home on the Isle of Skye, Talisker’s whisky makers sought Atlantic coastal wine casks for this distinctive finish. For 16 months, the whisky was matured in carefully selected red wine casks from South Africa’s coastal regions—a first for Talisker Single Malt. This innovative approach adds an extra layer of oakiness and depth, creating an expression rich with maritime smoke and deep fruit flavours. The result is a sweetly smoky character that transports you to a bonfire on a wild, windswept beach.

Made by the sea on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, Talisker has always shared a profound connection with the ocean. The Wild Blue expression deepens this relationship by supporting Blue Marine, an organisation that shares Talisker’s passion for marine conservation. Together, they’re uniting to help restore coastal habitats for future generations. Proceeds from Talisker The Wild Blue will fund vital projects focused on improving water quality and restoring biodiversity through the revival of native oyster beds and seagrass meadows—creating thriving habitats that will help return wildlife to our treasured coastlines.

„We are delighted to be partnering with Talisker in our mission to protect and restore life in the ocean. Talisker’s generous contribution will help us restore oysters in the Solent; these keystone species improve water quality and support biodiversity off the South Coast. We are so grateful to Talisker for their vision in supporting our work.“ Clare Brook, CEO of Blue Marine Foundation

The Wild Blue release exemplifies Talisker’s commitment to helping to minimise its environmental impact. Building on the success of their ‚Wilder Seas‘ edition—which pioneered the use of 100% recycled glass bottles and carton-free packaging—this latest release continues these innovations and showcases Talisker’s creative approach to reducing packaging. The Wild Blue also introduces an elegant ceramic design as an alternative to traditional labelling.

To celebrate the launch of The Wild Blue, Talisker will be hosting The Wild Blue Challenge on Friday 6th June ahead of World Ocean Day on 8th June. Celebrities and swimming enthusiasts will take part in an exhilarating ocean swim against the clock, where for every kilometre swam, Talisker will donate an additional £150 to Blue Marine. More information on celebrity guests and how to get involved and join the Talisker tribe on the day will be announced closer to the date on @Talisker Instagram page.

Talisker The Wild Blue is now available to purchase globally from selected retailers and taliskerwhisky.com at an RRSP of £82.

Talisker The Wild Blue Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be available in selected markets

Talisker The Wild Blue Single Malt Scotch Whisky has a recommended retail selling point of £82 per 70cl bottle, in the UK (inclusive of duties and taxes)

ABV: 48.2%

Tasting Note

Appearance: Burnished gold with highlights of polished brass.

Nose: Vibrant in nature, with classic pepper spice. A particularly smoky expression of Talisker, complemented by the expected maritime notes of drying seaweed and sea-spray drenched rocks. Brilliantly balancing the coastal minerality are some rich fruit notes with hints of red wine and sundried cranberries.

Body: Medium to full.

Palate: A pleasant, smooth texture leads into a sweet, intense taste in which fruity undertones of berries and orchard fruits add weight and intrigue throughout, with a real shake of salt mid-palate. The saltiness, smokiness and sweetness merge beautifully as they spread over the tongue, building to a classic chilli pepper ‘catch’. If water is added, a drop highlights the wine-like fruity sweetness and spreads the pepper across the whole palate.

Finish: Long, smooth and sweetly smoky, with a last memory of the peat fire on a wild beach.