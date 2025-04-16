Murray McDavid eröffnet Whiskyshop in Forres

Der unabhängige Abfüller Murray McDavid (in Deutschland vertreten durch Kirsch Import) hat in Forres in der Speyside Anfang April einen eigenen Whiskyshop eröffnet. Besucher erwartet dort nicht nur die gesamte Range der Bottlings von Murray McDavid, sondern auch Kulinarisches und die Möglichkeit, selbst eine Flasche abzufüllen. Hier die Infos von deren Webseite:

A New Whisky Haven in Forres: Welcome to the Murray McDavid Whisky Shop!

Whisky lovers, get ready, there’s a new whisky destination in town!

We’re thrilled to announce that our Murray McDavid Whisky Shop at The Old Bank in the fine old town of Forres in Moray, a county located in Scotland’s famous Speyside whisky region, is now OPEN. Housed in the historic Bank of Scotland building (est. 1852), in the heart of Forres High Street, this shop is more than just a place for whisky — it’s a celebration of heritage, community, and a shared passion for Scotland’s national spirit.

Whisky Heritage, Right at Home

Building on the rich whisky legacy of the area, the new whisky shop is another example of the investment that Aceo has made in the region. In addition to its three whisky warehouses, holding over 70,000 casks, and its brand home properties, last year, we took over the historic Dallas Dhu Distillery, where we will be bringing back whisky-making for the first time since 1983! Our mission is to invest in the local community and make Forres an unmissable whisky destination in Speyside.

More Than Just a Whisky Shop

This is no ordinary whisky store, the Murray McDavid Whisky Shop is set to become a lively hub for whisky lovers, locals and tourists alike — to browse, taste, and talk all things whisky.

What to expect:

· A stunning range of fine whiskies

· Exclusive tasting experiences with our whisky experts

· An opportunity to fill your own bottle direct from the cask

· A cosy whisky club & bar where you can sip and savour

· Private event space for special gatherings

· A charming eatery for a light bite with your dram

· Whisky food and chocolate pairings

In addition to other spirits being sold at the new shop, there’ll be a whisky exchange, where those with whisky collections can sell or swap bottles. Plus, a retro whisky corner selling bottles of whisky from a bygone era.

Visit Us

The Murray McDavid Whisky Shop at The Old Bank is now officially open at 102 High St, Forres IV36 1PA. Whether you’re a local whisky enthusiast or visiting Speyside for a dram-filled adventure, why not stop by for a taste of tradition and a warm welcome from the Murray McDavid team.

Slàinte!