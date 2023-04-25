Inchdairnie Distillery veröffentlicht ihre erste Abfüllung: RyeLaw Scottish Rye Whisky

Die Inchdairnie Distillery, sie sitzt mitten in Fife, veröffentlicht ihre allererste Abfüllung, einen schottischen Rye Whisky namens RyeLaw. Er wurde bereits 2017 mit der Mashbill von 53% gemälztem Roggen und 47% gemälzter Gerste destilliert und ist ab heute im ausgewählten britischen Fachhandel zu einem Preis von 110 Pfund zu finden.

Bei der Herstellung des schottischen Rye-Whiskys hat man einige unkonventionelle Wege beschritten, so zum Beispiel die Benutzung eines Meura Mash Filters, einer von nur zweien in Schottland (in Irland benutzt die Waterford Distillery einen solchen), eine besondere Hefe, die auf Roggen zugeschnitten ist und zwar den Output schmälert, aber den Geschmack intensiviert und die Destillation in zwei besonderen Pot Stills, die erste mit Doppelkondensatoren und die zweite eine etwas abgeänderte Lomond Still. Gereift ist der RyeLaw in ausgekohlten neuen amerikanischen Fässern aus Ozark-Eiche.

Mehr zu diesem neuen schottischen Whisky und die Tasting Notes sowie eine Galerie mit Bildern aus der Brennerei finden Sie nachfolgend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

RYE RE-IMAGINED: INNOVATION EXCELLENCE OPENS NEW CHAPTER IN SCOTCH WHISKY HISTORY

InchDairnie Distillery releases its first ever product, a Scottish rye whisky

The ingenious, highly engineered InchDairnie Distillery located at the heart of the Kingdom of Fife has released its much anticipated first whisky. Named RyeLaw, the distillery has used its sophisticated technology to extract maximum flavour from Scottish-grown rye and barley. The elegantly designed bottles of this 2017 vintage are available from today, RRP £110 (70cl/46.3% ABV), at select retailers including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason.

The result of years of meticulous planning by distillery founder Ian Palmer is set to delight discerning drinkers the world over as they savour this new, luxury whisky. A single-minded approach to using innovative materials, methods and maturation practices has resulted in a spicy rye flavour that is unlike any other Scotch whisky. These include:

53% malted rye and 47% malted barley ground extra finely for maximum flavour extraction

Cereals mashed using a Meura mash filter, one of only two used in Scotland

Fermented using a rye-specific yeast, which results in lower yields, but higher flavour

Double distilled in pot stills – not continuous distillation – the first with rare, double condensers and the second a bespoke Lomond Hill still, designed by Ian Palmer alongside stillmaker, Frilli (it is the only precision distilled rye Scotch whisky made in this way)

Matured in charred new oak casks, created from trees that can be traced back to forests in the Ozark Mountains, USA

Commenting on the release of Ryelaw, industry veteran of 45+ years and InchDairnie Distillery Managing Director Ian Palmer, said:

“We’ve been preparing for this day for well over a decade, and it is only now that we feel the quality of RyeLaw meets our exacting standards that we are putting it into bottles. And what a whisky it is… While we are rooted in Scotch whisky tradition, we have explored what is possible when agriculture meets industry and innovative technologies combine with methodology, to create a superb rye whisky that is sure to excite palates.”

“The rye spiciness with vanilla, sweet biscuit cereal and dried fruit notes seem much more defined than rye whiskeys from America we’ve compared it to. There’s a richer, more luxurious mouthfeel and great balance, which are certainly helped by the favourable maturation conditions we have in Fife compared to Kentucky. The use of malted rye in the mash means we have a softer, more sippable style of rye whisky. We look forward to hearing if our American cousins agree.”

Scott Sneddon Distillery Manager

Added Scott Sneddon, Distillery Manager.

Presented in an elegantly tall bottle, with a ripple effect on one side representing the Company’s “3Ms” philosophy – innovation in materials, methods, maturation – looks like drops of water landing simultaneously, each creating its own ripple effect. The bottle’s neck is inspired by the special filter of the hammer mill. With distillation of this inaugural RyeLaw release taking place in just a single week in the whole year, only 200 casks of the ‘year one vintage’ have been bottled and made available worldwide. Subsequent vintages are already maturing in different types of cask to those from year one’s Ozark Mountains. In a field of its own, RyeLaw is free from colourings and is non-chill filtered.

With its first distillation on Christmas Day in 2015, InchDairnie Distillery has been quietly building its stocks of whisky, producing different styles, driven by the seasons. Knowledgeable whisky aficionados have been eagerly awaiting the first release of the distillery’s spirit since news of the engineer-driven, alternative approach being taken at the energy-efficient production facility started becoming public.

Official Tasting Notes:

Colour: Golden

Aroma: Distinguished rye spiciness mingling with mellow oak above a soft layer of vanilla

Flavour: Cascading pepper from the rye caressingly wrapped in mouth-coating, oily viscosity and sweet biscuity, cereal and dried fruit notes