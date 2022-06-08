The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen steht zum Verkauf

Möchten Sie sich auf Islay selbständig machen und haben Sie das nötige Kleingeld oder die Kreditwürdigkeit, den Platzhirschen in Port Ellen zu kaufen? Laut Yahoo steht das Islay Hotel dort zum Verkauf, weil sich die Besitzer, die das Hotel vor 11 Jahren neu gebaut und eröffnet haben, zur Ruhe setzen wollen. Das alte Islay-Hotel stand von 1888 bis 1989 und wurde durch einen kompletten Neubau ersetzt.

Die Baulücke, auf der das neue Islay Hotel gebaut wurde, das nun zum Verkauf steht © Copyright John Hughes and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

13 Zimmer, ein Restaurant und eine Whiskybar bietet das Hotel, dazu hinten hinaus einen kleinen Gartenbereich, den man bei entsprechendem Wetter auch benutzen kann.

Laut dem Makler, Christie & Co, ist es möglich, acht weitere Zimmer und einen Spa-Bereich zum Hotel hinzuzufügen, wenn man die dazugehörigen Gebäude des Hotels renoviert.

Das letzte Haus in der Hafenstraße, an der Kreuzung, ist das Islay Hotel

Die Lage des Islay Hotels könnte besser nicht sein: Laphroaig, Lagavulin und Ardbeg sind zu Fuß erreichbar, nach deren Eröffnung werden es auch die Port Ellen Distillery und die Portintruan Distillery (ehemals Firkin Distillery) der Elixir Distillers sein. Zudem liegt das Hotel zentral im Ort und das Restaurant ist für Einheimische und Touristen ein beliebter Treffpunkt.

Hier die Presseaussendung des Maklerbüros Christie & Co:

Unique island hotel on Scotland’s world-famous Whisky Coast comes to market through Christie & Co

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co is delighted to launch to market, The Islay Hotel on the Isle of Islay, presenting a rare opportunity to purchase a profitable, high-quality hotel on Scotland’s world-renowned ‘Whisky Coast’.

The well-known Islay Hotel opened its doors 11 years ago, following an extensive rebuilt to the highest standards, with no expense spared. The hotel has established an excellent reputation during this time and remains in an immaculate condition, boasting a number of eco-features such as a geothermal ground source system for heating and hot water which, coupled with high insulation, makes it very energy efficient.

The property features 13 quality en-suite bedrooms, all individually designed, along with a popular restaurant and whisky bar with an extensive collection of whiskies, and an attractive secluded garden seating area.

The hotel plays an essential part in the island’s community, attracting visitors both new and repeat from all over the world. It stands in the centre of Port Ellen, overlooking the bay, harbour, marina and two sandy beaches, whilst also giving easy access to the popular “Whisky Trail”. From the hotel, guests can walk to the famous Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg distilleries, while the other Islay distilleries making whisky, gin and rum are between a 20–40-minute drive away. Two new whisky distilleries, both within walking distance of The Islay, are also due to open in 2023.

The original partners who developed the hotel are now looking to retire and are hoping that a buyer with vision, passion and energy will take the Islay Hotel on to the next chapter of its journey.

The hotel presents any new owner with a vibrant and profitable turn key business, whilst also offering excellent growth opportunities to add at least eight bedrooms and a spa with the redevelopment of several outbuildings.

Islay is home to some of the world’s best whisky distilleries. It is also known for its stunning scenery and extensive variety of wildlife, making it a popular choice for whisky enthusiasts, golfers, yachtsmen, cyclists, walkers and birdwatchers. In addition, the island is at the forefront of some leading renewable energy initiatives.

Commenting on the opportunity, Gary Witham, Director in Christie & Co’s Scottish Hotels team, who is handling the sale said, “It’s very rare to see on the market a quality new build hotel in such an outstanding island location which is highly profitable and still has the potential for further growth.”