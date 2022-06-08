Serge verkostet: Loch Lomond en gros & en detail – Teil 1

Gleich 12 Abfüllungen von Loch Lomond stehen heute bei Serge Valentin auf dem Programm, und es geht quer durch die verschiedenen Stile, die dort produziert werden (unseren Besuch dort vor gut zwei Wochen können Sie hier in diversen Videos sehen).
Auch Serge findet, dass sich die Qualität der Abfüllungen von dort mittlerweile mit jeder anderen schottischen Destillerie messen kann – und auch die Punktewertungen der Verkostung spiegeln das, bis auf eine Ausnahme, wider:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Loch Lomond 10 yo 2010/2020 (57.7%, OB, Exclusive to The Whisky Exchange, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #349, 241 bottles)
|85
|Loch Lomond 11 yo 2007/2018 (55.9%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 306 bottles)
|87
|Loch Lomond 13 yo 2005 (57.5%, Claxton’s, hogshead, cask #1962-413, 286 bottles, +/-2019)
|86
|Loch Lomond 21 yo 1995/2017 (51.5%, Douglas Laing, Old Particular, cask #DL12096, 322 bottles)
|78
|Loch Lomond 21 yo 1996/2018 (51.5%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, bourbon hogshead, 450 bottles)
|84
|Loch Lomond 21 yo 1997/2018 (52.5%, Cadenhead, Small Batch, bourbon barrel, 378 bottles)
|85
|Croftengea 10 yo 2006/2016 (46%, Cooper’s Choice, refill butt, cask #5024, 725 bottles)
|87
|Croftengea 7 yo 2010/2017 (57%, Golden Cask, 325 bottles)
|85
|Croftengea 14 yo 2007/2021 (54.9%, Oxhead Whisky, refill hogshead, cask #52, 259 bottles)
|86
|Croftengea 15 yo 2006/2021 (52.6%, The Whisky Exchange Single Casks, hogshead, cask #341, 280 bottles)
|86
|Croftengea 13 yo 2007/2020 (58.2%, Dramful!, bourbon hogshead, cask #255, 76 bottle)
|87
|Inchmurrin 28 yo 1993/2022 (50.7%, WhiskySponge, refill hogshead, 178 bottles)
|89