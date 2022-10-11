Jameson bringt neuen Single Pot Still Whiskey auf den Markt – derzeit nur in Irland und UK

Ein neuer Jameson ist von Irish Distillers heute vorgestellt worden: Wie The Whiskybusiness berichtet, wird der mit 46% vol. abgefüllte neue Jameson Single Pot Still Whiskey ab sofort in Irland und dem Vereinigten Königreich verfügbar sein, zu einem Preis von 60 Euro.

Jameson Single Pot Still wurde von Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman komponiert. Der Whiskey ist ohne Altersangabe und wurde mit gemälzter und ungemälzter Gerste gebrannt, reifen konnte er danach in einer Kombination aus fünf verschiedenen Fässer (daher auch Five Oak Cask Release): ex-Bourbon, ex-Sherry und amerikanische, europäische und irische Virgin oak casks.

Der Whiskey soll in der Nase Noten von Zimt, Muskatnuss, gerösteter Eiche, süßer Honigwabe, gesalzenem Karamell, pikanten Früchten, Milchfondant, Butterscotch, Vanille und Pot-Still-Gewürzen liefern. Am Gaumen folgen Noten von viel dunkler Schokolade, würzigem Toffee, gemahlenem Zimt, geriebenem Ingwer, Orangenschale und gewürzter Eiche.

Zitat Kevin O’Gorman:

“We are delighted with the release of Jameson Single Pot Still. It has been an honour and a joy to work on rebuilding a traditional Jameson expression with an innovative twist and bringing a new member into the Jameson family. While crafting this whiskey, the team at Midleton Distillery worked hard to find the exact balance and flavour profile for our finished product. We wanted to showcase the quintessential notes of the single pot still style by blending the familiar ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks before bringing a new dimension with the introduction of the virgin oak casks.”