Jameson ist „Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans“ beim American Football Pro Game im Croke-Stadion in Dublin

Hardcore Fans von American Football finden sich mit Bestimmtheit auch unter Whisky-Afficionados, und vielleicht auch solche, die zu den ersten professionellen American Football Game auf irischem Boden anreisen – es spielen dort am 28. September im Croke-Stadium in Dublin die Pittsburgh Steelers gegen die Minnesota Vikings.

Jameson hat die Gelegenheit ergriffen und präsentiert sich anlässlich dieses historischen Spiels als „Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans“ – mit Public Viewing (in korrektem English: Viewing Party) in der Bow Street in Dublin und Goodie Bags für die ersten 100 Leute, die sich am 27. und 28. September in der Destillerie in der Bow Street in Football-Kluft einfinden. Dazu gibts auch weitere Aktionen in den USA, und leider auch nur dort einen lässigen American Football, der als Cover-Up für eine Jameson-Flasche dient. Bitte, Jameson, bringt dieses Accessoire auch nach Europa!

Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This month, Jameson Irish Whiskey is gearing up for the event we have all been waiting for, the first professional American football game on Irish soil, after rallying in 2023 and 2024 for pro football to touch down in Dublin. In anticipation of kickoff in Dublin on September 28, Jameson is declaring itself the „Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans,“ and the lineup is stacked.

Jameson has always believed the real game happens with the fans, and to get fans hyped to touch down in Dublin, the brand is launching their new platform, the „Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans,“ a rallying cry for everyone who makes football what it is: a spirited, unapologetic, fan-centric celebration. Jameson isn’t just showing up on game day – it’s stirring up a little Irish mischief, toasting the unexpected moments, and championing fans on their own turf.

The „Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans“ platform is brought to life in new content and experiences that reinforce how fans call the shots on game day. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign will live on Jameson owned channels and in paid media through November 2.

To celebrate the first pro football game in Dublin in only a way that the world’s No. 1 Irish Whiskey* can, Jameson is hosting domestic and international fan experiences through a series of immersive, culture-driven events leading up to and during the game:

Viewing Parties: On Sunday, September 28, Jameson will host festivities from Minneapolis, Minnesota to the iconic Bow Street in Dublin. In partnership with the Minnesota Vikings, one of the inaugural teams competing on Irish soil, Jameson will invite fans to share in the thrill of the game in Ireland. Fans 21+ who are interesting in joining in the U.S. can RSVP for the viewing party and sampling event in Minneapolis by visiting JamesonWhiskey.com, space permitting.



On Sunday, September 28, Jameson will host festivities from Minneapolis, Minnesota to the iconic Bow Street in Dublin. In partnership with the Minnesota Vikings, one of the inaugural teams competing on Irish soil, Jameson will invite fans to share in the thrill of the game in Ireland. Fans 21+ who are interesting in joining in the U.S. can RSVP for the viewing party and sampling event in Minneapolis by visiting JamesonWhiskey.com, space permitting. For those who find themselves in Dublin for the game, Jameson’s Bow Street Distillery will be offering the first 100 people in American football gear on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, an American football merch pack.



Complex Activations : Jameson is also drafting Complex to help cement the brand as the „unofficial“ drink for game day, releasing the first-ever limited-edition, football-inspired capsule collection. In partnership with Complex, the Irish whiskey will deliver cocktails, themed bites, live entertainment, and exclusive merch at „tailgating“ events in NYC for the game in Dublin on September 28 and in Los Angeles at a later date.



: Jameson is also drafting Complex to help cement the brand as the „unofficial“ drink for game day, releasing the first-ever limited-edition, football-inspired capsule collection. In partnership with Complex, the Irish whiskey will deliver cocktails, themed bites, live entertainment, and exclusive merch at „tailgating“ events in NYC for the game in Dublin on September 28 and in Los Angeles at a later date. ESPN SportsCenter Live Commercial: Ahead of the game in Dublin, Jameson will be taking over ESPN studios as the first spirits brand to be promoted via a live commercial on Sportscenter, in honor of the Irish whiskey’s hometown hosting the next international football game.

„Jameson has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the fans, and that’s why we are excited to declare ourselves the ‚Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans‘ this season and to finally celebrate American football in Dublin,“ said Valeria Catterini, Senior Brand Director, Jameson at Pernod Ricard USA. „After two years, we can’t wait for fans to experience Irish hospitality firsthand as we toast to the game that the fans helped make happen.“

To solidify Jameson as the „Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans“ and get fans excited to touch down in Dublin, Jameson turned to the true totem of the game – a regulation-sized football that has the capacity to hold a 750mL bottle of Jameson Whiskey – into a limited-edition Jameson Football Flask. It’s only fitting that the ‚Unofficial Whiskey for Football Fans‘ has its own unofficial football.

Marrying craftsmanship with the spirit of the game, this keepsake in the shape and size of a regulation football is the perfect addition to your bar cart’s starting lineup. After all, a football is more than a ball, it’s the universal symbol of the sport. Whether you are reveling in your tailgate or mixing up a Jameson Ginger & Lime from your at-home bar, the Jameson Football Flask is sure to elevate game day experiences all season long.

The Jameson Football Flask will be available for purchase starting September 25 via ReserveBar.com. Fans can visit Jameson’s Football Flask page now to be notified when the Football Flasks go on sale. The Jameson Football Flask and a bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey will retail for $109.99 plus tax and shipping, where permitted within the continental U.S. Quantities are limited, so fans are encouraged to act fast!