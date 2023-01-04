Ivan Menezes (CEO Diageo) und Jim McEwan von King Charles III. ausgezeichnet

Über den Jahreswechsel sind sowohl Whiskylegende Jim McEwan (ehemals Bruichladdich) sowie der CEO des Getränkegiganten Diageo, Ivan Menezes, von der britischen Krone für ihre Verdienste mit einer Ehrung bedacht worden.

Jim McEwan wird von Prinz Charles III. zum „Member of the British Empire“ (MBE) ernannt – für seine Leistungen rund um die schottische Whiskyindustrie und die Gemeinschaft auf Islay. Ivan Menezes wird als „Knight Bachelor“ für seine Dienste an der Wirtschaft und seine Bemühungen um Gleichberechtigung ausgezeichnet.

Der Vorsitzende der SWA (Scotch Whisky Association), Mark Kent, begrüßte die Auszeichnungen und hob die Leistungen der beiden für die schottische Whiskyindustrie hervor:

“Throughout his years on the SWA Council, most recently serving as chair, he has helped drive the industry’s sustainability ambitions, its work on increasing diversity and inclusion, and efforts to protect and promote Scotch whisky around the world,” said Kent.

“Throughout his decade at the helm of Diageo, Sir Ivan has played a leading role in the boosting the global success of Scotch whisky, and laying the foundations for an even more prosperous future.

“Sir Ivan embodies the spirit of the Scotch whisky industry, as does Jim McEwan, also recognised with an MBE for his services to the Scotch whisky industry and Islay.”