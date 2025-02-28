John Cashman (Powerscourt Distillery) nun in der World Whiskey Hall of Fame – neun Preise bei den World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2025

John Cashman, Head of Brand in der irischen Powerscourt Distillery, ist in die World Whiskey Hall of Fame aufgenommen worden. Gleichzeitig erhielten die Fercullen Whiskeys aus der Brennerei neun Auszeichnungen bei den World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2025, darunter die Auszeichnung „Best Irish Blended“ für den Fercullen Falls.

Hier die Presseaussendung, die wir für Sie direkt aus der Brennerei erhalten haben, und die auch auf eine Aktion im Onlineshop anlässlich der Verleihungen hinweist:

Irish Whiskey Icon John Cashman Inducted into the World Whiskey Hall of Fame

Powerscourt Distillery Celebrates Historic Achievement and Nine Awards at the World Whiskies Awards 2025

County Wicklow, Ireland – February 27, 2025 – Powerscourt Distillery proudly announces that John Cashman, a distinguished figure in the Irish whiskey industry, has been inducted into the prestigious World Whiskey Hall of Fame. This honour marks a significant milestone as John becomes the first Irish inductee in the Irish category, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the world of whiskey.

John Cashman

With an impressive 27-year career, John Cashman has left an indelible mark on the Irish whiskey industry. His dedication and innovation have been recognized with multiple awards, including the esteemed Icons of Whiskey awards. John’s whiskey creations, including the latest World Whiskey award-winning Fercullen Single Malt, have garnered accolades in international competitions, showcasing his exceptional talent and commitment to excellence.

From Tokyo to Montreal, Dublin to New York, John’s career has taken him around the globe, promoting Irish whiskey and other whiskies from the world’s main producing regions. Beyond his professional achievements, John is deeply committed to his home county of Wicklow. He volunteers and leads various sports clubs, coaching Gaelic Games and rugby. As Vice Chairman of Wicklow Naturally, the county’s food and drink network, John champions local producers and promotes the region’s rich heritage.

„We are incredibly proud of John and his remarkable achievements. His induction into the World Whiskey Hall of Fame is a testament to his passion, dedication, and the significant impact he has made on the Irish whiskey industry. We look forward to celebrating this historic moment with him.“ Roger Duggan, CEO of Powerscourt Distillery

“It is an incredible honour to be inducted into the Whisky Hall of Fame. Over the past 27 years in the Irish whiskey industry, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in the world with some of the great Irish whiskey brands. To be recognised in this way and to join such an esteemed group of industry legends is truly humbling.” John Cashman

The team at Powerscourt Distillery is also very proud to receive the accolade of Icons of Whisky – Sustainable Distillery of the Year Award, as well as Sustainable Officer of the Year for Siobhan Walsh. This award recognises Powerscourt Distillery’s commitment to sustainability, which is evident in their adherence to the Origin Green programme. This national sustainability initiative, led by Bord Bia, sets and achieves measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities effectively.

Powerscourt Distillery has demonstrated exceptional performance in areas such as raw material sourcing, water and energy efficiency, waste reduction, packaging, and social sustainability. Their efforts in community engagement have exceeded targets by more than 150%, through initiatives like charitable donations, hosting community festivals, and facilitating sustainability talks and events. This commitment has not only strengthened their local community ties but also set a benchmark for sustainable practices in the industry.

Awards Received :

Blended – No Age Statement: Fercullen Falls

Grain 13-20 Years: Fercullen 15 Year Old

Small Batch Single Malt – NAS Ireland: Fercullen Single Malt Cask Strength

Best Irish Blended: Fercullen Falls

Best Irish Single Cask Single Grain: Fercullen Cask Select

Best Irish Grain: Fercullen 15 Year Old

Fercullen Irish Whiskey: A Legacy of Excellence

Fercullen Irish Whiskey, crafted at the renowned Powerscourt Distillery, embodies the rich heritage and innovative spirit of Irish whiskey-making. Rooted in the picturesque Powerscourt Estate in County Wicklow, Fercullen offers a diverse range of premium whiskeys, including Single Malt, Grain, and Blended varieties.

Each bottle of Fercullen is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, using the finest ingredients such as natural spring water and lush barley fields. Under the expert guidance of Master Distiller Paul Corbett, Fercullen whiskeys are distilled and matured to perfection, ensuring a unique and memorable experience with every sip.

From the bold and flavourful Fercullen Single Malt to the smooth and sophisticated Fercullen Falls Blended Whiskey, Fercullen promises to delight whiskey enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Discover the extraordinary taste of Fercullen Irish Whiskey and elevate your moments with a touch of Irish tradition and excellence.

