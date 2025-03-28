Johnnie Walker Black Ruby nun weltweit verfügbar

Wir haben ihn bereits im März des Vorjahrs für Sie in der TTB-Datenbank entdeckt, er wurde danach in Puerto Rico, Australien und Mexiko vorgestellt, seit September des Vorjahrs ist er für den Duty Free in Cannes vorgestellt worden – und seit kurzem ist er nun weltweit (auch im Duty Free) erhältlich: Der neue Johnnie Walker Black Ruby ist eine permanente Ergänzung der Produktreihe des weltbekannten Blends von Diageo und eine „süßere“ Variante des Johnnie Walker Black Label.

Kreiert wurde er von Master Blender Dr Emma Walker, ihre erste Schöpfung für die Core Range seit sie 2022 ihren Posten übernahm. Den Malt für den Blend nahm sie vornehmlich aus der Destillerie Roseisle, zudem sind Malts aus Clynelish, Glenkinchie, Cardhu und Caol Ila enthalten, der Grain stammt aus Cameronbridge.

Der Malt aus Roseisle reifte in 1st Fill Rotweinfässern, andere Fässer, die für den Blend verwendet wurden, waren ex-Bourbon casks, Oloroso und PX-Fässer.

Dr Emma Walker sagt über den Johnnie Walker Black Ruby:

“At the heart of Johnnie Walker Black Ruby is an expression from the boldly progressive distillery of Roseisle. Its sweet red berry notes and light, delicate green grass character are driven by our newest and one of our most innovative single malt distilleries. ​

“The team and I experimented with different distillation techniques at Roseisle, eventually focusing on a uniquely fruity distillate. This experimental whisky-making involved running fermentation for longer than usual to create amplified fruity notes. We also experimented with a longer distillation period for more copper contact in the whisky-making process, which allowed the team to remove some heavier notes in the expression.” ​