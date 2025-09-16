Lagavulin stellt den „Lagavulin Islay Tartan“ vor – entworfen von Simon Goldman (mit Video)

Whisky gehört zu Schottland – ebenso wie das Tartan, bei uns auch umgangssprachlich Schottenkaro genannt. Die Webmuster sind dabei wie Visitkarten, jeder Clan hat sein eigenes Webmuster.

Jetzt hat sich auch Lagavulin so eine Visitkarte machen lassen und gemeinsam mit Designer Simon Goldman einen Tartan entwerfen lassen, den die Lovat Mill in Hawick umgesetzt hat. Der Tartan wurde gestern in New York in einer Veranstaltung vorgestellt.

Wir sind gespannt, ob das Webmuster auch in Schals und anderen Gegenständen im Lagavulin Giftshop auf Islay auftauchen wird – so könnte man seiner Liebe zum torfigen Islay-Malt aus der seit über 200 Jahren bestehenden Brennerei Ausdruck verleihen.

Hier jedenfalls die Pressemitteilung zum Lagavuli Tartan:

Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky Unveils The Lagavulin Islay Tartan, Designed with Simon Goldman, Interpreting Whisky Craft In Textile Form

Woven by Lovat Mill, the custom fabric will transform the whisky’s Scottish heritage into a modern expression, in the first-ever project from Goldman’s new creative studio with Myles Kusaba, M&S Co.

ISLAY, Scotland, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky reveals the Lagavulin Islay Tartan, a bespoke textile inspired by the distillery’s home on the island of Islay and crafted in collaboration with designer Simon Goldman and Scotland’s storied Lovat Mill. Known worldwide for exceptional craftsmanship, Lagavulin has long stood as one of Scotland’s most revered Single Malts. Now, that heritage is woven into a textile for the first time, carrying the brand’s story into a wearable medium for the worlds of fashion and design.

Goldman approached the collaboration as an exercise in cultural translation, distilling Lagavulin’s spirit into something tactile, layered, and expressive. This project marks the first collaboration from Simon Goldman and Myles Kusaba’s newly launched creative studio, M&S Co., a project uniting heritage craft with modern brand storytelling.

„Lagavulin Whisky has always been defined by Islay, shaped by its landscape, its community, and more than two centuries of craftsmanship and character in every drop. Tartan speaks to the same idea: a Scottish tradition that carries history forward through craft. Bringing the two together is not about novelty, but about continuity, honoring where we come from and showing how heritage can honor the past while shaping the present through cultural reinterpretations today.“ Greg Bruce, Whisky Specialist and Blender at the Lagavulin Distillery

Drawing from Lagavulin’s heritage, flavor profile, and elemental character, the tartan’s design pulls directly from the distillery and its surroundings. Six amber lines echo the six copper stills that have shaped the whisky for more than two centuries, while deep brown threads reference the peat, dense layers of moss and vegetation from Islay’s soil that are burned during malting to give Lagavulin its signature smokiness. Deep green reflects Islay’s rolling fields, with layers of white, grey, and blue nodding to the whitewashed walls, slate rooftops, rocky coastline, and shifting ocean hues. The result is a textile as symbolic and intentional as the whisky itself.

„My work is a reflection of the belief that every fabric carries meaning and memory. When Lagavulin came to me with the shared ethos that craft is about more than form and function, but about telling a story, we decided to convey this spirit’s 200-year story through a new medium. With my collaborator Myles Kusaba, an expert voice in the world of design, we’re thrilled to share with you the first look at the Lagavulin Islay Tartan.“ Simon Goldman

The first iteration of the tartan is being woven in the looms of Lovat Mill, Scotland’s legendary textile house based in Hawick, the historic heart of tartan weaving. For centuries, Lovat has been regarded as a custodian of Scotland’s national fabric, producing cloth for royalty, design houses, and institutions around the world. Like Lagavulin, its reputation rests on patience, precision, and a commitment to preserving tradition while embracing modern interpretation, making it a natural partner for this collaboration.

As part of its September debut, the Lagavulin Islay Tartan will make its first appearance at Coveteur’s Fashion Week Closing Party in New York City on September 15. The evening will bring together industry tastemakers and longtime friends of Lagavulin to toast the launch. The partnership marks more than just a collaboration; it arrives on the heels of the brand’s recent relaunch under Gallery Media Group, reflecting its renewed mission to spotlight insider perspectives at the intersection of style and culture.

„This collaboration perfectly captures where Coveteur is headed – celebrating style not just as something you wear, but as a powerful cultural statement. Partnering with Simon and Lagavulin to reinterpret something as timeless as tartan through a modern lens is the essence of our next chapter,“

said Faith Xue, Editor-in-Chief of Coveteur.

Also central to this debut is Nick Offerman, whose decade-long collaboration with Lagavulin has become the brand’s most enduring creative partnership. Together, they’ve released four Lagavulin Offerman Edition 11 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskies, including the 2021 Guinness Cask Finish — named Whisky Advocate’s 2021 Whisky of the Year — and the latest Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, an expression finished in ex-rum casks. Wearing a production run of the Lagavulin Islay Tartan, custom tailored by Martin Greenfield Clothiers, the legendary Brooklyn garment house known for its timeless craftsmanship, Offerman carries the partnership forward, introducing this textile with the same mix of character and credibility that has defined his work with Lagavulin over the years.