Lindores Abbey gewinnt Doppel-Gold beim der SFWSC 2022, Gold Outstanding bei der ISWC

Auch die noch recht junge Lindores Abbey Distillery nahe des Geburtsorts des schottischen Whiskys, der namensgebenden Lindores Abbey, kann sich über Auszeichnungen bei Wettbewerben in den USA freuen: Neben Doppel-Gold bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition gab es auch bei den ISWC 2022 Gold Outstanding.

Auch hier haben wir von der Brennerei eine kurze Pressemitteilung erhalten:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DOUBLE WINS FOR LINDORES ABBEY DISTILLERY AT WORLD-FAMOUS SPIRIT COMPETITIONS

Lindores Abbey Distillery has been awarded a Double Gold medal in the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the oldest and largest competition of its kind

The accolade comes just weeks after being awarded a Gold Outstanding medal in the IWSC awards with a score of 98

Lindores Abbey Distillery has been achieved top results in two of the most lauded spirit competitions in the world in the space of three weeks.

MCDXCIV (1494) is the Lindores Abbey Distillery core release and was entered in both the San Francisco World Sprits Competition and the IWSC spirit awards to huge acclaim. The San Francisco World Spirits Competition awarded Lindores a Double Gold medal, an award only presented to spirits that receive a gold medal rating by every member of the extensive panel of expert judges.

The IWSC awarded us a Gold Outstanding medal, with a staggering score of 98/100, describing the whisky as “fruit and sweetly fragrant, well-rounded and complex.” Spirits of this

quality are described by the IWSC as outstanding, with a naturally exceptional balance and power.

Drew McKenzie Smith, Founder and MD of Lindores Abbey Distillery, commented:

“The whole team is blown away by these results. These competitions are extraordinarily tough, and to have our young spirit acknowledged as a world-beater is something we only dreamed of achieving. It is awards like this that make us feel we are doing Friar John Cor proud!”

Lorena Baez Subiabre, Product Development at Lindores, commented:

“These results are truly exceptional, and make us feel that we are being recognised for producing a truly great quality Scotch whisky, with an outstanding flavour profile. For our first release and such a new distillery, this is a dream come true!.”