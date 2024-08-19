Mackmyra meldet Insolvenz an

Das Jahr 2024 sollte für Mackmyra eigentlich ein Jubiläumsjahr werden, denn in diesem Jahr kann die schwedische Whisky-Brennerei den 25. Jahrestag ihrer Gründung feiern (wir berichteten). Doch nun kommt alles ganz anders: Wie Mackmyra heute auf ihrer Website mitteilt, und wie wir bei The whisky business lesen, hat das Unternehmen heute Insolvenz anmelden müssen:

Petter Ski, Chairman bei Mackmyra, wird von The whisky business so zitiert:

“It is with great sadness that we must state that it is unfortunately not possible to continue the company’s operations. The company management and board have struggled hard to come to terms with the company profitability and cash flow. Despite the fantastic work of both staff and management, it is still not possible to continue. Since I took over as Chairman of the Board just over a year ago, my focus, together with the newly appointed management and the Board, has been to find a long-term solution for Mackmyra, but I am forced to conclude that time has not been enough. I sincerely hope that the bankruptcy trustee now has the chance to do something constructive with the values in the company and secure the Mackmyra brand and its 25-year history.”