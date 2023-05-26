Managing Director Ewen Mackintosh wird Gordon & MacPhail im Frühjahr 2024 verlassen

Nach einer Dekade in dieser Führungsposition und insgesamt 33 Jahren bei Gordon & MacPhail wird der Managing Director Ewen Macintosh das Unternehmen verlassen. Sein Statement zu seiner Entscheidung:

“After 33 years working for Gordon & MacPhail I feel that now is the time to step down. I have seen, and been part of, many exciting developments over the last three decades including the purchase and reopening of Benromach Distillery in Forres, the release of some of the world’s rarest single malt whiskies, and more recently the successful building and establishment of the Cairn Distillery and visitor centre, near Grantown-on-Spey.

“With the company in such a strong position, I feel it is the right time to hand the baton on as Gordon & MacPhail looks forward to its next exciting chapter. I’d like to thank my colleagues both past and present for their commitment and dedication over the years, no more so than over the last three years in dealing with the pandemic and subsequent adjustments.”