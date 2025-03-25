Minnie Parmiter neue distillery manager bei Tullibardine

Die Tullibardine Distillery hat die Ernennung von Minnie Parmiter zur neuen distillery manager bekannt gegeben. Parmiter wird diesen Monat zur Highland Single Malt Destillerie stoßen.

Die ehemalige Biologin und akademische Forscherin kommt von der Copper Lion Distillery in den Cotswolds, die sie 2020 mitbegründet hat. Zuvor hatte sie auch Positionen bei der Echlinville Distillery in Nordirland, der Roseisle Distillery und der BrewDog Distilling Co. inne. Jetzt tritt sie bei Tullibardine die Nachfolge des distillery managers David Myles an. Er geht diesen Monat nach 20 Jahren in der Destillerie in den Ruhestand.

Minnie Parmiter hierzu:

„I am delighted to join the team here at Tullibardine. David has managed the site for 20 years and has a huge amount of knowledge, so it is a real privilege to be learning from him.

Tullibardine is a distillery with wonderful character, much of which has been imparted by David’s tenure and by many of the operators who have been here for a similar length of time. I am honoured to be trusted with the custodianship of Tullibardine spirit going forwards and excited to see what the future brings.“