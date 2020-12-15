MoM Blog: Kurzes Q&A mit David Turner, Distillery Manager Bowmore

Wer den Distillery Manager von Bowmore, David Turner, etwas besser kennenlernen will, der findet in einem kurzen Interview, das heute auf Master of Malt veröffentlicht wurde, eine gute Gelegenheit dazu. Man stellt Turner, der schon seit 30 Jahren in der Brennerei arbeitet und das Handwerk von der Pike auf erlernt hat, einige Fragen zu seiner Person, der Destillerie und den Whiskys, so auch über die Pläne für 2021, was Neuerscheinungen und die Situation im Generellen anbelangt:

MoM: What’s coming up for Bowmore in 2021? Are there any cask experiments, distillery developments, or anything else you can share?

DT: Well, honestly, with the Covid situation… We’ll have distillery exclusives next year. We’ve also got the DB5 getting released at the end of Q1 2021, the 1964 31 year old. There are only 25 bottles going on sale. Beyond that, we need to see what the situation is. We’ve not got expansion plans just now. We’re a single malt specialist. We work 24/7, but we aren’t pushed. We’ve still got room to increase production for future growth in sales. And we have been putting extra stock down. We’ve got a lot of good stuff to come.