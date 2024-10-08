Mortlach enthüllt 50 Jahre alten Whisky – die älteste Originalabfüllung bisher

Aus der Destillerie Mortlach haben wir Nachricht über die bislang älteste Originalabfüllung dieser Speyside-Brennerei erhalten: Diageo, Besitzer von Mortlach, veröffentlicht den Mortlach 50yo, eine auf 60 Flaschen limitierte Einzelfassabfülliung aus einem Refill Hogsehead mit 47,3% vol. Alkoholstärke. Er stammt aus dem Fass 2893 und wurde am 19. April 1971 destilliert. Die Destillerie beschreibt den Whisky wie folgt:

Its complexity is a delicate balance of sweetness and opulent richness, with surprisingly fruity vibrant notes enveloped in a protective shroud of spice

Die Flasche kostet ohne Steuern und Zoll 30.000 Dollar, umgerechnet 27.300 Euro. Nachfolgend alle Infos, die wir zum Mortlach 50yo erhalten haben.

MORTLACH DISTILLERY UNVEILS ITS OLDEST WHISKY RELEASE

A RARE 50-YEAR-OLD WITH BOLD AND ELEGANT POWER FILLED FROM ITS OLDEST STILLS

Speyside, Scotland, 8TH October 2024: Introducing Mortlach 50-Year-Old, the last release from the coveted Singing Stills series by Mortlach, a Speyside distillery with over 200-year legacy. With over 60 bottles available globally, this vintage Scotch Whisky is a reflection of Mortlach distillery’s audacious nature, filled with the last spirit to emerge from its original direct-fire stills. Crafted in a single cask, this remarkable bottling redefines luxury in whisky.

The Singing Stills series epitomises Mortlach distillery’s unyielding commitment to boldly push the boundaries of whisky-making, offering a collection of exceptionally rare single cask expressions, each meticulously handpicked from history. Encased within each bottle lies an unparalleled example of Mortlach’s best kept secret – the unique 2.81 distillation process, known as ‘The Way’. During this unique process, the copper stills at Mortlach reverberate with a whimsical hum, unveiling fragments of its revered legacy with every harmonious vibration.

Mortlach 50-Year-Old is a tale of power and elegance, woven from a single refill American Oak hogshead cask. Concealed within Mortlach distillery’s original warehouse, this precious cask lay undisturbed for half a century, undergoing a slow journey of refinement.

Metamorphosing through five decades, this unique expression unveils the distillery’s deepest secrets. Its complexity is a delicate balance of sweetness and opulent richness, with surprisingly fruity vibrant notes enveloped in a protective shroud of spice. Unfettered by the dominance of the wood, each sip invites the connoisseur to embark on a journey of discovery into the depths of this extraordinary expression.

Master Blender, Dr. Craig Wilson comments:

“Upon finding the last remaining casks, I was intrigued by the potential impact of an extended maturation process on Mortlach’s umami essence. Mortlach 50-Year-Old exceeded all expectations. This is the best example of the distillery’s wild character, tamed by nature over time. An exceptional and fascinating expression and a fitting tribute to Mortlach distillery’s history of doing things in a unique and pioneering way”.

This limited-edition release will be globally available at RRSP of 30,000 USD (excluding duty and taxes). More information on the purchasing details of this bottling is available at www.mortlach.com

ABOUT MORTLACH

Founded in 1823, Mortlach Single Malt Scotch whisky is a 200-year-old tale of whisky making and bold innovation.

Dr Alexander Cowie, Mortlach’s trailblazing distiller, was an outsider with a bold and audacious spirit. New to a distillers’ world, he was a pioneer of the age, inventing ‘the way’, known as Mortlach’s 2.81 unique distillation process.

The first known distillery in Speyside, established in 1823, it is often referred to as The Beast of Dufftown for its powerful and uncharacteristic flavour profile, Mortlach boasts a depth of rich, umami-like flavours that goes beyond the expectations of Speyside malts. Guided by a team of experts, the six bespoke stills, blend time-honoured techniques, infusing Mortlach’s unmistakable notes with a masterful combination of expertise, craft, and tradition.

Most recently Mortlach appointed one of design’s most visionary creators, Philippe Starck to the helm as a true partner and the brand’s first-ever creative director.