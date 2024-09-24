Mortlach und Philippe Starck enthüllen die Mortlach L’Evolution Collection

Die Speyside-Destellirie Mortlach, auch als „Beast of Dufftown“ bekannt, und ihr neuer Kreativdirektor, der französische Designer und Architekt Philippe Starck, enthüllen heute die neue Mortlach L’Evolution Collection. Diese Kollektion besteht aus den drei Abfüllungen Begin, Become und Beyond, verfügbar ist die Mortlach L’Evolution Collection in ausgewählten Märkten: Begin und Beyond sind zusammen für eine UVP von $10.000 erhältlich, Become steht allein mit einer UVP von $365.

Mehr hierzu in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

MORTLACH AND PHILIPPE STARCK UNVEIL MORTLACH L’EVOLUTION COLLECTION:

A BOLD TRIO REVEALING THE MYSTERY AT THE HEART OF MORTLACH

“A new language of whisky that speaks directly to the soul.”

Ph.S

THE MORTLACH L’EVOLUTION COLLECTION

Mortlach proudly unveils the first collection imagined by Philippe Starck, its newly appointed Creative Director. The Mortlach L’Evolution collection features three distinctive spirits: BEGIN, BECOME, and BEYOND, and pays tribute to the Mortlach distillery’s rich and innovative heritage through Starck’s visionary lens. The presentation cases and the whiskies themselves embody the evolutionary essence of Mortlach, crafted to celebrate the bold and complex character of the masterful Single Malt Scotch, of the legendary ‘Beast of Dufftown’.

“Mortlach is the result of a scientific genius, Alexander Cowie. Since its creation, the brand has been inventing and exploring new territories, crafting whiskies that are incredibly rich without any gimmick or anything superfluous. The story of Mortlach’s evolution takes a leap forward into modernity, with the elegance of nature and the magic of science at the service of humanity.” says Starck. “Through this collaboration, I wanted to speak to the next generation, using a universal language about quality, intelligence and modernity. I wanted to create a completely new experience, but with a dream beyond. It is a deep love-at-first sight, the feeling of drinking history.”

THREE SPIRITS TO TELL A STORY OF WHISKY

Sharing the same pioneering vision as Mortlach distillery’s trailblazing distiller Dr. Alexander Cowie, Philippe Starck worked alongside the distillery’s Master Blender, Dr. Craig Wilson, to create three distinctive spirits that together form the Mortlach L’Evolution collection, and tell a story of a whisky’s journey from its origin and maturity, through its prime.

BEGIN is the vibrant heart of Mortlach and captures the purity of its ‘new make’ barley spirit, delivering a rare glimpse into the genesis of Mortlach distillery’s character taste and its signature 2.81 distillation method. BEGIN is paired with BEYOND, to deliver a truly unique tasting experience, it expresses where the spirit begins before its maturation and evolution to whisky.

“BEGIN is a beautiful sunny spring walk in an orchard.” Ph.S

BECOME is an ode to Mortlach distillery’s daring spirit, through the unconventional cask influences from virgin oak, red wine and refill casks, showcasing the untamed side of Mortlach, resulting in a Scotch whisky that is both rebellious and refined.

“BECOME is intelligent and elegant, monolithic and happy. It is a rebellious spirit heading out to the world emboldened with a thunderous heartbeat.” Ph.S

BEYOND is Mortlach of velvet fortitude, a rich robust whisky, yet beautifully evolved. Awakened by a marriage of casks from five transformative decades, each one adding another layer of depth and complexity to the whisky’s character.

“BEYOND is a love-at-first tongue, an instant crush, an immediate certainty that you are drinking a piece of history. It is dark like an obscure dawn with a light, a fire inside, like lava under the ground.” Ph.S

Craig Wilson comments:

“Creating this collection with Philippe Starck was inspiring and unforgettable. His visionary approach perfectly complements Mortlach’s legacy for crafting uncompromising and complex whiskies, leveraging our unique 2.81 distilling process. The spirits themselves are exceptional, showcasing the depth and character for which Mortlach is admired around the world.”

THE SUBCONSCIOUS OF WHISKY REVEALED

At the essence of the Mortlach L’Evolution collection is the liquids, protected by innovative and durable 3D printed cages, resembling the ‘gyri’ of the brain. To each spirit, a different material and colour to reveal the identity, the subconscious of the whisky.

BEGIN, the genesis and most surprising spirit, features a very modern and raw aluminium cage.

This creates a striking duo with BEYOND and its sophisticated, elegant, and refined pink copper casing. BECOME features an organic design with a soft-to-touch finish.

“I always work to the centre, at the bone. With Mortlach, everything started from the liquid. The spirits we created turned out to be so innovative, that I didn’t want to hide them, to cover them. The bottle itself was not my obsession, the blends were. That is why the original bottle remains, and I just placed it in a cage, Philippe Starck explains. “The form of the cage comes from the gyrus, the circumvolution of the brain. It is human intelligence creating human intelligence, to reveal the subconscious of the whisky. Yet, this is not an additional decorative element. The case is technically interesting because it creates a permanent shadow that protects the spirit and when in metal it ensures temperature inertia – whether it is cold or warm it guarantees a delay on temperature change. This is pure semantics: we created the most beautiful whisky, and we put it in a cage to protect it. Everything in my work has a meaning and a reason to exist.”

Available in select markets: BEGIN and BEYOND are paired together for an RRSP of $10,000, BECOME stands alone with an RRSP of $365.