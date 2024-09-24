Isle of Harris Distillery bringt The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured heraus

Die Isle of Harris Distillery stellt heute ihre zweite Abfüllung vor. The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured reifte vollständig in first fill Oloroso sherry butts und ist leicht getorft (12–15 ppm). Ohne Kühlfiltrierung und ungefärbt mit 46 % Vol. abgefüllt, ist der neue Single Malt seit heute online, in der Brennerei und bei Whisky-Spezialitätenhändlern in Großbritannien erhältlich, sowie auch international in den USA, Frankreich und Deutschland. Weitere Märkte werden in den kommenden Monaten folgen.

Mehr zu The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Isle of Harris Distillery releases The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured

The single malt becomes the second permanent expression within The Hearach range

The Isle of Harris Distillery today releases the second permanent expression within The Hearach single malt range, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured, exactly one year following the historic release of the distillery’s inaugural whisky.

The new Oloroso expression is entirely matured in first fill Oloroso sherry butts, for a bold and deeply aromatic spirit that builds upon the complexity and drinkability that fans of The Hearach have come to expect, while tapping into growing consumer interest in sherry matured whisky. The rich dram features notes of orange peel, warming spices, fireside smoke and toasted hazelnuts that evoke a cosy winter evening – an antidote to the cooler nights as the evenings become longer and the autumnal chill sets in.

The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured is available for purchase from Tuesday 24th September at 10am, with bottles for sale online, at the distillery, and through speciality whisky sellers in the UK at an RRP of £75.

Bottled at 46% ABV, the non-chilled filtered spirit is lightly peated at 12-15ppm, matured in casks hand-picked for quality from the respected Bodega José y Miguel Martín in the beautiful Andalusia region in southern Spain.

Distilled, matured, married and bottled on the Isle of Harris, The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured is crafted by the same team of dedicated locals behind the success of the inaugural single malt – named after the Scottish Gaelic word that refers to a native of the Isle of Harris. With the release of the Oloroso expression, the distillery ethos of ‘people and place woven together’ expands to encompass the talented Spanish sherry winemakers and coopers who use the same care in crafting exceptional Oloroso, and the casks that have lent their flavour to the final spirit.

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, commented:

“After years of careful development, it’s finally time to share the next expression of The Hearach with the world – marking another milestone just one year after the outstanding success of The Hearach’s inaugural launch.

“The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured has allowed us to build a strong connection between The Isle of Harris Distillery and the family sherry makers José y Miguel Martín of Andalusia. It has been an incredible experience working with a team with a similar dedication to craft and discovering the similarities between our cultures and communities.”

Opened in 2015 to create sustainable employment for their island community, the second core expression of The Hearach joins the inaugural single malt and multi-award-winning Isle of Harris Gin in helping the distillery fulfil its purpose supporting the island economy through sustainable career opportunities – growing from a founding team of 10 in 2015 to over 45 full-time employees in 2024.

To purchase The Hearach Oloroso Cask Matured and for more information, including a list of speciality suppliers, visit www.harrisdistillery.com. Batches one through four are available now, with additional product to come in 2025.

The whisky is also now available internationally in the United States, France, and Germany, with additional markets to follow in the coming months.